Chicago Bears wide receiver Javon Wims threw a punch at a player wearing a helmet and everyone is confused

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh A fight between Javon Wims and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is broken up.

Chicago Bears wide receiver Javon Wims was ejected after sucker-punching New Orleans safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

The fight broke out in the third quarter of Sunday’s game, with Wims immediately sent off after the play.

It doesn’t make sense to punch someone who is wearing a helmet, as Twitter was quick to point out.

Chicago Bears wide receiver Javon Wims was ejected from Sunday’s game against New Orleans after throwing a punch at Saints safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

The minor brawl broke out in the third quarter after a play ended on the other side of the field. Wims approached Gardner-Johnson after the whistle, got his attention, and then threw a sucker-punch right at his helmet.

Wims throwing punches pic.twitter.com/zDg0a2n26H — Aldo Soto (@AldoSoto21) November 1, 2020

It was an odd scene that confused fans for the same reason many football brawls are confounding â€” it doesn’t really make sense to throw a punch at a player wearing a helmet.

On Twitter, fans shared their puzzlement with the play.

Why do you punch someone with a helmet lol. He ate that hit unbothered pic.twitter.com/xXQNuxuS4d — Master (@MasterTes) November 1, 2020

I never understood why football players punch a helmet. Might be the dumbest thing ever — Josh Hart (@joshhart) November 1, 2020

I’ll never understand why player punch other players when their helmet is on lmao pic.twitter.com/9xZAafGAhP — John (@iam_johnw) November 1, 2020

you shouldn’t be able to wear a helmet if someone is trying to punch you. that’s cheating https://t.co/nJdStw2H8U — Jon Bois (@jon_bois) November 1, 2020

Q: Why do football players punch opponents when said opponents are wearing helmets?

A: Because one day a player will shatter the helmet with one punch and be eternally feared. — Ryan Nanni (@celebrityhottub) November 1, 2020

While it’s an odd question, the right answer is probably the simplest one: most of the time, fights don’t make a lot of sense.

The Saints went on the beat the Bears in overtime, 26-23.

