Chicago Bears wide receiver Javon Wims threw a punch at a player wearing a helmet and everyone is confused

- Chicago Bears wide receiver Javon Wims was ejected after sucker-punching New Orleans safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.
- The fight broke out in the third quarter of Sunday’s game, with Wims immediately sent off after the play.
- It doesn’t make sense to punch someone who is wearing a helmet, as Twitter was quick to point out.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Javon Wims was ejected from Sunday’s game against New Orleans after throwing a punch at Saints safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.
The minor brawl broke out in the third quarter after a play ended on the other side of the field. Wims approached Gardner-Johnson after the whistle, got his attention, and then threw a sucker-punch right at his helmet.
Wims throwing punches pic.twitter.com/zDg0a2n26H
— Aldo Soto (@AldoSoto21) November 1, 2020
It was an odd scene that confused fans for the same reason many football brawls are confounding â€” it doesn’t really make sense to throw a punch at a player wearing a helmet.
On Twitter, fans shared their puzzlement with the play.
Why do you punch someone with a helmet lol. He ate that hit unbothered pic.twitter.com/xXQNuxuS4d
— Master (@MasterTes) November 1, 2020
I never understood why football players punch a helmet. Might be the dumbest thing ever
— Josh Hart (@joshhart) November 1, 2020
I’ll never understand why player punch other players when their helmet is on lmao pic.twitter.com/9xZAafGAhP
— John (@iam_johnw) November 1, 2020
you shouldn’t be able to wear a helmet if someone is trying to punch you. that’s cheating https://t.co/nJdStw2H8U
— Jon Bois (@jon_bois) November 1, 2020
Q: Why do football players punch opponents when said opponents are wearing helmets?
A: Because one day a player will shatter the helmet with one punch and be eternally feared.
— Ryan Nanni (@celebrityhottub) November 1, 2020
While it’s an odd question, the right answer is probably the simplest one: most of the time, fights don’t make a lot of sense.
The Saints went on the beat the Bears in overtime, 26-23.
