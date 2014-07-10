Argentina Player Stumbles All Over The Place After Scary Head-To-Head Collision, Allowed To Stay In Game

For the second time in this World Cup, a player who appeared to have a head injury was allowed to immediately return to the game.
Argentina’s Javier Mascherano banged heads with the Netherlands’ Georginio Wijnaldum in the 27th minute of the World Cup semifinals:
He landed on his feet but looked woozy and eventually fell down:
He appeared totally out of it:
Mascherano stayed on the ground for a minute:
He walked off on his own power, and clearly wanted to come back into the game:
He came back on immediately:
FIFA doesn’t have a mandatory concussion protocol. It leaves concussion diagnosis up to team doctors. Since substitutions are so valuable, there’s an incentive for teams to keep a concussed player in the game if he says he’s ok.
We don’t know if Mascherano has a concussion, but he clearly looked dazed.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.