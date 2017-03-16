Javier Baez pulls off awesome no-look tag for one of the smoothest plays of the World Baseball Classic

Puerto Rico used stellar pitching and even better defence to hold off the Dominican Republic on Tuesday night at the World Baseball Classic, 3-1.

In the first inning, the Dominican Republic loaded the bases with one out before Puerto Rico outfielder Eddie Rosario gunned down the runner at home for an inning-ending double play.

But Puerto Rico’s best defensive play of the evening came in the eighth inning, when defensive wizard Javier Baez tagged out Nelson Cruz at second base on a stolen-base attempt — without even looking as he put on the tag.

Much like the NBA’s Golden State Warriors, who are known to celebrate teammates’ three-pointers while the ball is still in the air, Baez began celebrating the play while the throw from Puerto Rico catcher Yadier Molina was still in the air.

Check it out for yourself:

Baez also went 0-3 on the night with a run scored. His defensive wizardry, meanwhile, is arguably the most fun thing in baseball today.

