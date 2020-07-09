Javicia Leslie will star as the new Batwoman on the CW show, becoming the first Black actress to play the role

Courtesy Warner Bros. TV, composite by Kirsten Acuna Warner Bros. TV announced Wednesday afternoon that Javicia Leslie will take over the lead role on the second season of ‘Batwoman.’

Javicia Leslie will star as the new Batwoman when the show returns to The CW.

Leslie is the first Black actress to play the role.

Ruby Rose stepped down from the role in May 2020.

Leslie will play an entirely new character, Ryan Wilder. The series is not recasting Rose’s role.

The second season of “Batwoman” is expected to premiere in January 2021.

The CW has found its new Batwoman.

Javicia Leslie will take on the Bat mantle on the second season of the superhero series when the show returns next year.

Warner Bros. Television made the announcement in a release Wednesday. Leslie will be the first Black actress to play the character in a live-action TV series or film.

“I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honoured to join this groundbreaking show which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community,” said Leslie in a statement from Warner Bros.

In May, Ruby Rose, who starred on the first season of the CW show, stepped down from the role.

The CW Ruby Rose appeared on the Arrowverse crossover event as Batwoman.

“This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles,” Rose said in a statement at the time.

Rose sustained a stunt injury during season one which required emergency neck surgery or she risked paralysis. Rose shared on social media she had two herniated discs that were close to severing her spinal cord.

Javicia will not take over Rose’s role of Kate Kane, Batman’s cousin.

Instead, she’ll play Ryan Wilder, who Warner Bros. TV describes as “likable, messy, a little goofy, and untamed.”

Here’s the full description for her character:

She’s also nothing like Kate Kane, the woman who wore the Batsuit before her. With no one in her life to keep her on track, Ryan spent years as a drug-runner, dodging the GCPD and masking her pain with bad habits. Today Ryan lives in her van with her plant. A girl who would steal milk for an alley cat and could also kill you with her bare hands, Ryan is the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and wildly undisciplined. An out lesbian. Athletic. Raw. Passionate. Fallible. And very much not your stereotypical all-American hero.

Javicia previously starred on “God Friended Me” for two seasons and “The Family Business.”

The second season of “Batwoman” is expected to premiere on the CW in January 2021. The show airs Sundays at 9 p.m.

