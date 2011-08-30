Ex-NBAer Javaris Crittenton Is Turning Himself In, Says He's Innocent Of Murder Charge*

Photo: TMZ
UPDATE: The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports this evening that Crittenton will fly to Atlanta tonight to turn himself.His lawyer says he is innocent and wants to clear his name.
Atlanta police are still looking for ex-Georgia Tech star Javaris Crittenton, who is wanted for murder.
TMZ has published a copy of the wanted poster authorities have put together to find him.
Crittenton is considered an “armed and dangerous” fugitive and police are offering a crime stoppers reward for any information.
The former Washington Wizard is accused of killing a 22-year-old woman in a drive-by shooting that was intended to be a revenge attack on a man he believed had robbed him.
