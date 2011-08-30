Ex-NBAer Javaris Crittenton Is Turning Himself In, Says He's Innocent Of Murder Charge*

Photo: TMZ

UPDATE: The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports this evening that Crittenton will fly to Atlanta tonight to turn himself.His lawyer says he is innocent and wants to clear his name.



ORIGINAL POST:

Atlanta police are still looking for ex-Georgia Tech star Javaris Crittenton, who is wanted for murder.

TMZ has published a copy of the wanted poster authorities have put together to find him.

Crittenton is considered an “armed and dangerous” fugitive and police are offering a crime stoppers reward for any information.

The former Washington Wizard is accused of killing a 22-year-old woman in a drive-by shooting that was intended to be a revenge attack on a man he believed had robbed him.

EARLIER: Ex-NBAer Javaris Crittenton Wanted For Murder

