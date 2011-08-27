Ex-NBAer Involved In Locker Room Gun Incident Is Now Wanted For Murder

Photo: AP

Atlanta police have issued an arrest warrant for former NBA player Javaris Crittenton and plan to charge him with murder for the shooting of a 23-year-old woman.Crittenton was suspended from the NBA in 2010 after reportedly pulling a gun (or throwing a gun at) Washington Wizards teammate Gilbert Arenas during a locker room dispute.



Both players were banned for the remainder of the season and pleaded guilty to misdemeanour gun charges. Crittenton never returned to the NBA.

Crittenton is accused of firing at three people from the back of an SUV on August 19. Jullian Jones, a mother of four, was not believed to be the intended target, but she was stuck in the hip by a bullet and died during surgery.

According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Crittenton may have been trying to shoot a man he believed had robbed him of jewelry in an earlier incident.

The former Georgia Tech star is believed to be in Los Angeles and police say they hope he will turn himself in.

