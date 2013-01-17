JaVale McGee Had Two Incredible One-Handed Alley-Oops Last Night

The Los Angeles Clipper may be Lob City, but JaVale McGee of the Denver Nuggets apparently says whatever they can do, he can do with one hand.



The first came early in the game on a horrible pass in which McGee had to go well-above the rim to catch the ball before throwing it down. The second (see below) was just as impressive, and even more important as his one handed reverse-oop gave the Nuggets a lead late in overtime. The Nuggets would go on to win by four…

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

