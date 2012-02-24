WATCH: This Is The Most Spectacular, Idiotic Goaltend Of The NBA Season

Javale McGee is quietly having one of the greatest seasons in the history of blooper reels.
First he threw an alley-oop to himself when he team was getting blown out. Then he inexplicably ran back on defence when his team had the ball.
And last night, he swatted a Kings shot into the 10th row for an amazing, ridiculous goaltend.
Never change, JaVale:
