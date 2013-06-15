Nuggets Player JaVale McGee Made A Vine Of Himself Giving $100 To A Homeless Person

Leah Goldman

Denver Nuggets player JaVale McGee is known for being a little eccentric, and goes by Pierre, his alter-ego, on social networks.

But yesterday he did something really awesome. McGee filmed himself slipping a $100 bill under a sleeping homeless person and posted it to Vine (via Deadspin).

Pierre later tweeted:

 

That being said we highly recommend you follow him on Twitter and Vine if you like being entertained.

