Nuggets Player JaVale McGee Made A Vine Of Himself Giving $100 To A Homeless Person

Denver Nuggets player JaVale McGee is known for being a little eccentric, and goes by Pierre, his alter-ego, on social networks.



But yesterday he did something really awesome. McGee filmed himself slipping a $100 bill under a sleeping homeless person and posted it to Vine (via Deadspin).

Pierre later tweeted:

RT @JaValeMcGee34 I WONDER WAT THAT HOMELESS guy GONE DO WIT THA MONEY! — Pierre McGee (@JaValeMcGee34) June 14, 2013

That being said we highly recommend you follow him on Twitter and Vine if you like being entertained.

