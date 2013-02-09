Nuggets Funny-Man JaVale McGee Had A Fantastic Reaction To His Teammate Dunking On The Bulls

Kenneth Faried of the Denver Nuggets is one of the NBA’s best dunkers and will compete in this year’s Dunk Contest. His teammate, JaVale McGee, is one of the NBA’s premier crazy people. Combine them together and you can create one outstanding highlight.



Early in their game against the Bulls, Faried took a feed in the lane and unleashed a monster dunk. But what completed the highlight was McGee’s reaction on the bench. Here’s the video with the GIF below (via TNT)…



[image url="http://farm9.staticflickr.com/8089/8456156648_bed433001c_o.gif" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

