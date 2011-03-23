REJECTED! Check Out Time-Lapse Photos Of JaVale McGee's Amazing Block

Photo: AP

JaVale McGee of the Washington Wizards put up the highlight of last night when he blocked a dunk by Portland’s Wesley Matthews.Well, he didn’t block it as much he smothered it completely, ripping the ball right out of Matthews’ hand like a big brother humiliating his younger sibling in the backyard.



(Too bad the Wizards lost the game by 35 points.)

We went searching for a photo and found not just one, but an excellent series that documents the block in amazing detail. The photos were taken by Rick Bowmer for the AP.

