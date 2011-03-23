REJECTED! Check Out Time-Lapse Photos Of JaVale McGee's Amazing Block

Dashiell Bennett
basketball block

Photo: AP

JaVale McGee of the Washington Wizards put up the highlight of last night when he blocked a dunk by Portland’s Wesley Matthews.Well, he didn’t block it as much he smothered it completely, ripping the ball right out of Matthews’ hand like a big brother humiliating his younger sibling in the backyard.

(Too bad the Wizards lost the game by 35 points.)

We went searching for a photo and found not just one, but an excellent series that documents the block in amazing detail. The photos were taken by Rick Bowmer for the AP.

And here it is in real time:

