Watch Paul McCartney Perform 'Live And Let Die' In Virtual Reality With This New App

I’m only a few feet from Paul McCartney as he plays the piano and belts out the chorus to “Live and Let Die” into the microphone in front of a crowd of 70,000 cheering fans.

A few seconds later, I’m teleported to the front row of the crowd as the concert’s pyrotechnics shoot sparks dozens of feet into the air above me.

In reality, however, I’m sitting in Business Insider’s boardroom, wearing the Oculus Rift virtual reality headset and a pair of headphones.

That’s the magic of virtual reality, and Jaunt is the company responsible for capturing that magic by turning McCartney’s performance into an app.

Today, anyone can download that app and see McCartney’s concert for themselves.

Jaunt specialises in cinematic virtual reality, using special cameras to capture live-action experiences in full spherical 3D, meaning you can look up, down, around, and even behind you.

They record audio in a similar fashion, using special microphones for omnidirectional sound that responds to when you turn your head, just like in real life.

While virtual reality headsets like the Oculus Rift and Gear VR aren’t available yet, Jaunt’s concert experience with McCartney can be easily viewed using your smartphone and one of the many low-cost cardboard virtual

reality viewers out there, like Google Cardboard or the DoDo case.

When I viewed the concert with a Nexus 5 and a DoDo case, I was surprised at the level of immersion you can get with just a smartphone. It’s not as compelling an experience as in the Oculus Rift or Gear VR (both of which Jaunt will support when they launch), but the Rift will cost hundreds and require a powerful gaming computer; cardboard VR viewers can be purchased for less than $US10 or created from scratch.

It’s a smart move, and Jaunt is on the cutting-edge of cinematic virtual reality, filming experiences that put you inside of a narrative so you can watch the action unfold.

They have got some surprises in the works, and it won’t be long until you’ll be able to open up an app and choose a virtual reality experience to dive into.

In the meantime, you can download Jaunt’s app to see McCartney’s performance for yourself by clicking here.

