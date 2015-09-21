Jaunt just raised $65 million from big investors like Disney to go all in on virtual reality

Jaunt, a “cinematic virtual reality” company that creates its own video cameras and explorable content for VR headsets, just announced that it’s raising $US65 million in a Series C round led by The Walt Disney Company.

Jaunt is a company who creates live-action video “experiences” for virtual reality headsets like the Oculus Rift, Gear VR, and Google Cardboard, including the popular Paul McCartney concert where the famous singer performed “Live and Let Die.”

The company has also built its own video cameras for capturing live-action virtual reality experiences in 360 degrees, and its fifth generation Jaunt One camera is being targeted at professional content creators.

Jaunt says it will use the $US65 million investment from Disney and others to “scale up content creation and technology innovation.”

“This round further illustrates our commitment and dedication to advancing the scope of cinematic VR — for filmmakers, storytellers, and audiences alike,” said Jens Christensen, CEO and co-founder of Jaunt, in a press release. “With the support of these world-class companies, we will explore new avenues, building on our leadership position to deliver amazing VR experiences using best-in-class tools, technology, and creative teams.”

Jaunt The Jaunt One camera system.

Additional investors in the Series C round include Evolution Media Partners, TPG Growth and Participant Media, China Media Capital, ProSiebenSat.1 SE, Axel Springer SE, and The Madison Square Garden Company.

