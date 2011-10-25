JAT Capital, Tiger Global, And More Are Getting Slammed On Netflix

N



Steve Mandel

etflix just reported terrible earnings and now their stock is plunging.Who’s left holding the bag? We can’t tell for sure, because hedge funds are only required to report their long holdings, and not their shorts, to the SEC. However, these are the funds who reported holding the most Netflix stock (in shares of Netflix) to the SEC as of June 30th 2011.

John Thaler’s JAT Capital – 2,617,691

John Griffin’s Blue Ridge Capital – 1,115,000

Chase Coleman’s Tiger Global – 1,030,000

Philippe Laffont’s Coatue Management – 945,269

Steve Mandel’s Lone Pine – 639,421

Thaler in particular might be hurt by the recent earnings because he recently took out a huge stake in Netflix. But of course, managers might hold stock for long-term purposes, and not be bothered by, or simply use this as an opportunity to buy more of Netflix.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.