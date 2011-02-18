Shumway Capital Cub, $1 Billion JAT Capital, Got Subpoenaed Over Insider Trading Probe

Photo: Wwarby on Flikr

Hedge fund JAT Capital was subpoenaed as part of the government’s insider-trading probe, Hedge Fund Alert reports.JAT Capital was started by John Thaler, a former Shumway portfolio manager, in 2007. It has about $1 billion AUM.



According to Hedge Fund Alert, JAT hasn’t publicly disclosed the subpoena but the firm told investors after they received it.

Like other funds that got the FBI’s document request, the feds were interested in JAT’s use of expert networks.

Thaler’s firm hasn’t been accused of any wrongdoing.

Thaler was one of Chris Shumway’s rainmakers, managing Shumway Capital Omni Fund (an internal, separately funded vehicle) and Shumway backed the JAT launch. He covered tech, media and telecommunications sectors there since his days at the Tiger Cub.

Remember, the FBI’s investigation has so far honed in on tech-focused funds, portfolio managers and analysts.

In other Chris Shumway news, he recently, and abruptly, decided to shutter his fund.

