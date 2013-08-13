Ex-NBA Player Jason Williams Throws Amazing Bounce Pass Alley-Oop In Taiwan

Jason “White Chocolate” Williams has not played an NBA game since 2011, he played in a few exhibition games in Asia this summer as part of the NBA Legends tour.

Williams leading threw an incredible bounce pass alley-oop back in June. The man throwing down the dunk is former Southern Indiana forward and streetball legend Anthony “Africa” Pimble.

Passes like this are what made Williams a fan favourite and a coach’s foil, video via Yahoo! Sports:

