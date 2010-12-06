Jayson Werth Signs $126M Contract With The Washington Nationals

Photo: Flickr/dbking

The Washington Nationals have agreed to a seven-year, $126 million contract with former Phillies outfielder Jayson Werth.Werth, who was one of the most coveted free agent hitters available, was expected to go to a contender like the Boston Red Sox, but instead got snatched up by one Philadelphia’s division rivals.



The Nationals have finished dead last in five of the the last six years since moving to D.C. from Montreal and recently watched another slugger, Adam Dunn, leave for the American League.

But if they intended to make splash this offseason, they certainly delivered with the Werth signing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.