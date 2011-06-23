Utah Gunman Gets Help From Facebook Friends During A 16-Hour Standoff With Police

Photo: Facebook

Utah gunman Jason Valdez allegedly held a woman hostage in an Ogden motel room for 16 hours, before police burst in and he shot himself in the chest.According to ABC News, police were attempting to serve a felony drug warrant on Valdez when he barricaded himself in the room at the Western Colony Inn.



SWAT team members were called, but had to change their tactics when they found Valdez was updating his Facebook status and

Facebook

receiving information on their actions by the felon’s friends.The first post at 11:23 a.m. read: “I’m currently in a stand off wit these shady [expletives] from old, kinda ugly but ready for whatever.”

An ensuing post from someone else said: “Gun ner in the bushes stay low.””Thank you homie.”

Valdez replied, “Good looking out.”

Valdez then posted pictures of himself, apparently taken in the hotel room, with the woman to prove he had a hostage.