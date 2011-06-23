Utah Gunman Gets Help From Facebook Friends During A 16-Hour Standoff With Police

Photo: Facebook
Utah gunman Jason Valdez allegedly held a woman hostage in an Ogden motel room for 16 hours, before police burst in and he shot himself in the chest.According to ABC News, police were attempting to serve a felony drug warrant on Valdez when he barricaded himself in the room at the Western Colony Inn.
SWAT team members were called, but had to change their tactics when they found Valdez was updating his Facebook status and
receiving information on their actions by the felon’s friends.The first post at 11:23 a.m. read: “I’m currently in a stand off wit these shady [expletives] from old, kinda ugly but ready for whatever.”
An ensuing post from someone else said: “Gun ner in the bushes stay low.””Thank you homie.”
Valdez replied, “Good looking out.”
Valdez then posted pictures of himself, apparently taken in the hotel room, with the woman to prove he had a hostage.
At 3:30 a.m. he posted: “They shut down all power and our phones are dying but I’m keep letting u all know I’m OK til these foolz make some dumb [expletive] move! Told em ill come out WHEN IM READY!!!!”
Friends and family posted their comments of love and support and one person who knew him, came to Valdez’s defence: “”That dude is a good dude, and he’ll do anything for anybody, and he’s helped me a lot”
He accepted at least a dozen new friend requests during the ordeal.
The final post before he turned his pistol on himself said: “Well i was lettin this girl go but these dumb bastards made an attempt to come in after i told them not to, so i popped off a couple more shots and now were startin all over again it seems….”
Within an hour police were standing over Valdez’s body. He’s now in critical condition at an area hospital and facing multiple felony charges. His friends will also face charges for helping him.
Ogden police Lt. Croyle said, “”Facebook can be a help, but it can also be a hindrance. We just rolled with it.”
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.