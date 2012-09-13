Jason Sudeikis Is Staying On 'SNL' Through The Election To Play This Politician

Photo: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard

Kristen Wiig and Andy Samberg may be out, but Jason Sudeikis is still in for the upcoming 38th season of “Saturday Night Live.”Sudeikis will play an integral role on the new season that will overlap with the election.



And Sudeikis is indispensable to the “SNL” this season, as the comedian apparently does a spot-on impression of Republican candidate, Mitt Romney.

But the budding film actor’s fate on the NBC comedy sketch show is still uncertain post-election.

Photo: Screenshot

“Right now the idea is that Jason will go through at least until January,” “SNL” creator Lorne Michaels told The New York Times. “He’s a fiercely loyal guy, both to the show and to me.”The current casting news comes just after “SNL” announced 3 new cast members: Aidy Bryant, Tim Robinson, and Cecily Strong.

The 38th season of “Saturday Night Live” premieres this weekend with host Sam MacFarlane and musical guest Frank Ocean.

SEE ALSO: Meet SNL’s 3 new cast members >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.