Jason Silva's Latest 'Awe' Video Is Designed To Blow Your Mind

“Filmmaker, futurist, epiphany addict” Jason Silva has produced a series of videos that combine natural imagery with philosophy.



Silva contacted us after reading our article on a study by Melanie Rudd of Stanford Graduate School of Business on the positive effects on awe . He said his videos were meant to “capture and disseminate AWE itself.” We agreed and published his video on patterns to as a demonstration of the theory.

Still the video was only indirectly related to awe. Now Silva has done one better by devoting an entire video to awe. He writes:

As amazing as that study is, it still leaves us with the question, If AWE is good for us, how exactly can we define it? Well this is exactly what my video WILL BE: a visceral representation and explainer of what the study really means….

Check it out:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The Biological Advantage of Being Awestruck – by @Jason_Silva from Jason Silva on Vimeo.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.