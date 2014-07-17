Jason Segel Quit Twitter Over Burrito Backlash

Jason Merritt/Getty Images ‘Sex Tape’ actor Jason Segel got too much backlash after tweeting that sandwiches are better than burritos.

Actor Jason Segel hasn’t been active on his Twitter account since April 2012.

But there’s a reason Segel has neglected his over 2.5 million followers and it’s all because of the backlash he received after announcing that sandwiches are better than burritos during a late night eating session.

At the New York screening of his new movie “Sex Tape,” Segel told Variety what went down on the fateful night that led him to quit Twitter:

“I realised that’s not a power I want to wield. At one point, at 3 a.m., I was deciding between eating a sandwich and a burrito, and I ate a sandwich. It was delicious, and I tweeted, ‘Sandwiches are better than burritos.’ And then there was a firestorm of debate. People hated me: ‘You don’t know about burritos,’ they’d say. I decided that was too much responsibility for me.”

Segel did try to make amends:

Ok. Burrito lovers. I made a giant delicious burrito. Get off my back. It’s still not as good as a sandwich. Sorry pic.twitter.com/ZAz54hIL

— Jason Segel (@jasonsegel) November 28, 2011

But alas, the whole thing was “too much responsibility.”

Segel appeared on “The Late Show” with David Letterman last night and the two discussed the incident.

Segel, who stands by his sandwich preference, revealed his top five favourites:

BLT Reuben Tuna Melt Grilled cheese PB&J

Letterman agreed that he is a “a big fan of the BLT,” but told the actor “what you omitted there is a good club sandwich.”

Ultimately, Letterman says, “My all time favourite is wheat bread, ham, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, and mustard. And really, really sharp cheddar cheese. That’s like a week off, you have one of those babies and you’re fine.”

Segel, who had to cut down on his sandwich intake to prep for all of the nude scenes in “Sex Tape,” says he found a great new weight loss trick.

“I had to lose a bunch of weight for this movie,” Segel told Letterman. “So I made a really simple rule at Mexican restaurants: you should only eat the amount of chips they give you in the basket, I don’t ask for more — even if there’s guacamole left!”

Watch the full interview below:

