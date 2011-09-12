F*** THE CLOUD: Here's A Powerful Takedown Of Cloud Computing

Photo: Laughing Squid

Jason Scott is upset.The computer history documentarian recently shared a post on his blog (originally written in 2009, now with a few updates) that’s a bareknuckle assault on “the cloud.”



He hates the idea of having your own perfectly capable computer but needing to depend on software that lives somewhere else. Software that you “don’t run, don’t control, don’t buy, don’t administrate, and don’t really understand.”

Some of his arguments:

If you lose your data, no one will help you.

The computer you already have can do almost everything “the cloud” can.

We generally value the wrong things in personal computing, and as a result, cloud computing seems important.

