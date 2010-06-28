Fantastic Presentation On How To analyse And Think About Gold Prices

Photo: Jason Ruspini, Conquest Capital

There remains a widespread obsession with gold in the investing world, however deep analysis into the price of gold remains scarce.The bullish argument often consists of simple points such as: currencies are being debased all around the world, ergo gold will go even higher.



On a more base level, bulls argue that the price will go up because it’s going up (bubble logic).

Jason Ruspini of Conquest Capital has posted the deck of a presentation he recently gave on gold, which actually delves into what moves the price.

He writes:

Gold does well when real rates of return are low. Real rates describe the price of gold much better than inflation alone. This is because real rates reflect the opportunity cost of holding a relatively useless asset. Part of the reason gold seems irrational is that this extrinsic pricing is unintuitive and largely unappreciated.

Gold does well when liquidity, measured for example by LIBOR, is not especially tight.

Sentiment can be predictive with gold.

