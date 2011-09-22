JackThreads CEO: Why $1000 Turned Out To Be The Best Money I Ever Spent

Courtesy Company via Inc.



In 2006, the idea of shelling out $1,000 for—well—anything made Jason Ross cringe. But the mild-mannered Ohio entrepreneur had a dream business to launch. In order to get his men’s discount clothing site, JackThreads, off the ground, he knew he needed to make contacts with big fashion brands. So the now-30-year-old took a chance on a ticket to a popular New York City trade show. Here, Ross talks to Inc.com‘s Nicole Carter.

Why was this $1,000 so crucial for your business?

At the time, my business idea was somewhat vague: I wanted to build a site where men could get discounted clothes. I had to start with brands. I needed to bring fashion brands on board—and not like a few, like a lot. As I was cold-calling these brands, they all kept asking me if I was going to this one trade show called Project in New York City. And the more people that kept saying that, it dawned on me that I should probably go. It cost $1,000. So I booked the trip. I made contacts with over 100 brands, so it was worth every penny.

