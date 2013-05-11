Conservative Immigration Expert Resigns From Think Tank After Racially Tinged Comments

The Heritage Foundation announced on Friday the resignation of Jason Richwine, the co-author of a report on immigration reform who sparked controversy with racially tinged past comments about immigrants.



In his doctoral dissertation at Harvard in 2009, Richwine wrote that the U.S. should discourage certain groups from emigrating to the country because of a longstanding difference between white Americans and immigrant groups.

“The average IQ of immigrants in the United States is substantially lower than that of the white native population, and the difference is likely to persist over several generations,” Richwine wrote, according to the Washington Post.

Heritage had already sought to distance itself from the comments, saying that his views didn’t reflect those of the foundation.

“Jason Richwine let us know he’s decided to resign from his position,” Heritage said in a statement, first reported by Slate’s Dave Weigel. “He’s no longer employed by Heritage. It is our long-standing policy not to discuss internal personnel matters.”

The report itself drew heavy criticism — even from fellow conservatives and Republicans — for its methodical flaws. It said that immigration reform that included “amnesty” would add $6.3 trillion to the deficit.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.