Washington Post journalist freed from Iranian prison can't wait to catch Warriors games and see 'Star Wars'

Jason Rezaian, the Washington Post reporter who was a part of the prisoner exchange between the US and Iran on Saturday ahead of the Iran nuclear deal’s implementation, says he can’t wait to watch the NBA’s Golden State Warriors and catch the new “Star Wars” movie now that he’s back in the US.

In a statement released by The Washington Post on Wednesday, Rezaian said he won’t be saying anything about his experience as a prisoner in Iran “for a while” and that he will need to take time to reconnect with his family before getting back to work.

“For now, I want to catch up with what’s been going on in the world, watch a Warriors game or two, and see the Star Wars movie,” he said.

Rezaian was held prisoner in Iran for roughly a year and a half before Saturday’s exchange between the two countries.

