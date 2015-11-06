The Giants created a 4-fingered glove for Jason Pierre-Paul to wear when he plays

New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul could make his season-debut this Sunday.

Pierre-Paul has missed the entire season after a July 4 fireworks accident cost him his right index finger and parts of his thumb and middle finger.

Thus far, Pierre-Paul has been practicing with heavy bandaging on the injured hand, but it may not be possible for him to play effectively with that bandaging.

Instead, the Giants medical staff created a four-fingered glove for Pierre-Paul to wear when he plays.

Clearly, there is no index finger, the middle finger is much shorter and wider, and the thumb is also shorter.

When Pierre-Paul signed his contract and returned to the Giants, we got our best look yet at the injured hand.

Warning: some people may find the images disturbing:

Clearly the damage is pretty extensive, and while it may not totally derail his career, as Pierre-Paul told reporters, the accident only happened four months ago, and it will take some time for him to adjust.

Luckily, JPP is getting a second chance at football, and the Giants have designed a contract for him that will rely heavily on performance on the field. How much his new glove helps him remains to be seen.

NOW WATCH: This one event in World Cup history perfectly encapsulates the mass corruption of FIFA



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.