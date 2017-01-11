Jason Pierre-Paul is demanding a long-term contract because he feels he's proven he can play with '7 and a half fingers'

New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul told the media on Monday that he is demanding a long-term contract this off-season.

“I’ve done proved it,” Pierre-Paul said, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. “There’s not a guy like me doing it with 7 and a half fingers.”

Pierre-Paul, who lost two and a half fingers in a firework accident over the 4th of July in 2014, signed a one-year contract with the Giants last summer for $10 million. That contract, as Big Blue View noted, was effectively a “prove it” agreement, and Pierre-Paul’s performance this season indeed proved he is still, despite his digit deficiency, a dominant defensive player in the NFL.

Although he missed five games with a groin injury, Pierre-Paul logged seven sacks, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown. With Pierre-Paul and Olivier Vernon on opposite ends of the defensive line, the Giants defence is as scary as any unit in football.

The question for the team’s front office this summer will be whether or not to give Pierre-Paul the big pay day he wants. Vernon signed a $85 million contract last season, and Pierre-Paul could ask for something similar.

What’s more, on Monday Pierre-Paul told reporters at his locker that he would not sign another franchise tag if the Giants decide to give it to him. That means if the G-Men wants to keep him, they will have to dig deep into their wallets.

