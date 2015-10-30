Jason Pierre-Paul's fireworks accident cost him nearly $15 million -- but now he has a chance to make some of it back

Frederick Breedon/Getty Jason Pierre-Paul is targeting a Week 10 return.

Jason Pierre-Paul met with the Giants for the second time this season, and the two sides were able to come to a deal to bring the defensive end back to the team.

Pierre-Paul had been out while recovering from a Fourth of July fireworks accident that required his right index finger to be amputated and the loss of part of his right thumb.

While he’s expected to return between Weeks 10 and 12 and resume his career, surely Pierre-Paul can’t help but regret the money he lost in this whole process.

Prior the accident, Pierre-Paul had skipped out on off-season organised team activities (OTAs) in protest of his contract status. The Giants were reportedly offering a long-term, $US60 million deal, which Pierre-Paul was going to reject for the one-year, $US14.8 million franchise tag. After the accident, the Giants took the $US60 million offer off the table, and it was assumed the $US14.8 million deal wasn’t going to be an option, either.

So after missing out on $US14.8 million — and one would imagine that JPP would like to go back and take that $US60 million, too — the price of that fireworks accident is pretty high.

However, the Giants are giving Pierre-Paul a chance to make some of that up with his newest contract.

According to NJ.com’s Jordan Raanan, Pierre-Paul has a guaranteed $US1.5 million base salary as long as he’s on the team. Considering what Pierre-Paul has been through, that he hasn’t played since last December, and that he may never be the same player, that’s a pretty friendly deal!

Much of the rest, however, is performance-based. He has another $US1.5 million bonus, based on game availability — over $US214,000 for each game. He also can earn $US100,000 for playing 45% of the snaps each week, $US200,000 for playing 75% of the snaps each week, and $US250,000 per week for playing 80% of snaps. As Raanan notes, Pierre-Paul can earn over $US3.8 million if he played 80% of snaps over seven weeks.

There is also a huge sack incentive, which seems like the Giants’ ultimate test of whether JPP can be the same player. Pierre-Paul can get $US50,000 for a half-sack, which goes up $US50,000 more for each additional sack up to 9.5 sacks. If he reaches 7.5 sacks, he gets an additional $US864,000 bonus, and if he totals 10.5 sacks, he can receive the maximum bonus for the entire contract: $US8.7 million.

So while that may be difficult, as it would require Pierre-Paul to come out of the gates ready to play in seven games (assuming he returns in Week 10), and able to play 80% of snaps while getting 10.5 sacks, it shows he does have a chance to recoup some of his losses.

Perhaps most importantly, his deal also prevents the Giants from placing him on the non-football injury list, which would have allowed them to withhold paying him. Raanan reports that this was a big sticking point for JPP’s camp.

Given the physical toll Pierre-Paul had to pay, it’s hard not to root for him to return to form. That may be a tall order, but he’s being given a chance to prove that he can.

