Jason Pierre-Paul is wearing a 'club' on his damaged hand in first game since fireworks accident

New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul is playing in Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, his first game since a Fourth of July fireworks accident that caused him to lose part of his hand.
Pierre-Paul had been experimenting with a 4-fingered glove, made specially for him by the New York Giants’ training staff. However, that glove is not being used as JPP has his hand wrapped in a “club,” a form of soft cast.
Here is a close-up view of the hand.
