Jason Pierre-Paul just gave us the best look yet at his badly injured hand

New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul may be missing a lot of time when it was revealed the injuries he suffered to his hand during a July 4 fireworks incident were much worse than originally thought.

In addition to missing his right index finger, he’s missing part of his right thumb, and according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, his whole hand is badly injured.

Until now, we’d only seen pictures of JPP’s hand heavily bandaged when he got out of the hospital, but Tuesday night, Pierre-Paul posted an Instagram video of him working out. While it’s difficult to make out too much detail, we can see the outline of the injury.

Here’s the Instagram:



Halfway through the video, there’s a break where we can see his hand. While details can’t really be made out, it’s clear his right hand doesn’t have the same figure as his left hand:

Another view:

When the extent of his injures was revealed, one of the other causes for concern was the weight Pierre-Paul had dropped because he wasn’t able to work out. Clearly, he’s getting back into the gym, and his hand is well enough to work out.

Playing games may be another issue. On the field, former NFL player Hugh Douglas elaborated on how difficult it will be for JPP to play games while missing a finger, saying, “That’s your grabbing hand, to not have an index finger it makes it hard to grab.”

Pierre-Paul and the Giants are also in a contract impasse. Pierre-Paul turned down a $US60 million offer during the offseason, which the Giants then retracted after the injury. Pierre-Paul’s best option now is to sign the franchise tag tender worth about $US14.8 million for one year. However, upon signing, the Giants would almost certainly put JPP on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, meaning they wouldn’t have to pay him while he recovers.

