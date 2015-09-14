Player who lost a finger in a fireworks accident may have even more extensive injuries and it could cost him $15 million

The New York Giants were finally able to examine defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul for the first time since he lost an index finger in a fireworks accident and what they saw was worse than what they expected, according to Dan Graziano of ESPN.

A source told Graziano that “in addition to the missing right index finger, fractured thumb and skin grafts — injuries suffered in a July 4 fireworks accident — a portion of one of the other fingers on Pierre-Paul’s right hand is missing.”

To make matters worse, Jay Glazer reported on Fox (via Pro Football Talk) that Pierre-Paul has “lost a ton of weight” because he hasn’t been able to workout and had a skin graft as recently as this past week.

According to Graziano, the Giants now fear that JPP will miss the entire season.

The Giants have already pulled a $US60 million contract offer they had made to their star defensive end. If Pierre-Paul misses the entire season, he will also lose his entire $US14.8 million salary he would have made this season as the Giants’ franchise-tagged player.

