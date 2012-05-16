The Sad Story Of How This Eagles Player Re-Injured His Achilles Tendon

Photo: YouTube

Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Jason Peters was likely going to sit out at least part of the 2012 season with a ruptured Achilles, but it now looks like he won’t be back until 2013 at the earliest.Peters was riding what’s called a Roll-A-Bout around his kitchen with his injured leg placed on the device, when it all of a sudden broke.



He fell on his face and re-ruptured his Achilles.

The five-time Pro Bowler plans to sue the company that manufactured the Roll-A-Bout (via SportsGrid).

This is the part where we make a joke about Peters weighing 340 pounds and the nice little rolley thing not being able to withstand such girth, but the company’s website says some of its models can hold up to 500 pounds.

In case you haven’t seen one before or forgot what they look like, this is a Roll-A-Bout:

Photo: YouTube

The whole thing sounds pretty sad and also kind of funny: big guy rides scooter to help injured leg heal → big guy breaks scooter → completely eats it → re-injures said injured leg.

