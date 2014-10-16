'Game Of Thrones' Actor Will Play Aquaman In New Movie

After much denial, it’s finally official!

Jason Momoa of “Game of Thrones” will play “Aquaman” in his own standalone movie scheduled for 2018.

Warner Bros.’ Chairman and CEO Kevin Tsujihara made the announcement Wednesday morning during an investors conference where he revealed the studio’s upcoming film schedule.

In the Warner Bros. press release, there’s a minor note confirming Momoa will star as the King of the Seven Seas.

Momoa is best known for his role as Khal Drogo on HBO series “Game of Thrones.”

Prior to the announcment, Momoa

refused to confirm or deny any rumours about playing Aquaman in any film adaptation.

Back in June, Hitfix reported Momoa will also appear in a brief role in 2016’s “Batman V Superman” movie.

“What we’re hearing is that he [Aquaman] is not pleased about the World Engine and what it did to the Indian Ocean.”

