'The Crow' is getting a reboot and this 'Game of Thrones' actor is in talks to star

It’s possible that “Game of Thrones” alum Jason Momoa is going to be busy for the next few years.

The actor is in serious talks to be the star of “The Crow” reboot, according to Mashable.

The franchise, which is based on the popular graphic novel about a man who is resurrected by a crow and seeks revenge on the men who killed his girlfriend, has been on the ropes since its original star Brandon Lee’s accidental death after being shot on the set of the movie in 1994.

Momoa, who is already playing Aquaman for the upcoming DC Comics movie “Justice League,” posted this picture of himself with “Crow” reboot director Corin Hardy on Instagram with the hashtag #sealthedeal.



According to Mashable, multiple sources confirm that Momoa is in talks and trying to fit the movie into his Aquaman commitments for DC, which will also include a standalone Aquaman movie slated for 2018.

“The Crow” franchise has continued since the death of Lee, but none of the films has received the same top talent as Momoa.

