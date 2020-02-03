Jason Momoa 'took off' his chiselled arms and abs in a bizarre Super Bowl ad that left fans reeling

Rocket Mortgage/YouTube Jason Momoa was transformed into a bald guitar player in Rocket Mortgage’s 2020 Super Bowl commercial.

Jason Momoa starred in an ad for Rocket Mortgage shown during the Super Bowl on Sunday.

In the commercial, the “Game of Thrones” star was shown letting his “guard down” in the comfort of his own home.

The star shed layers of “muscles” and his long hair. His wife, Lisa Bonet, made a cameo at the end.

Super Bowl viewers shared strong reactions to the ad, with some saying it “won the Super Bowl.”

Jason Momoa was transformed from a muscular actor into a balding guitar player in a commercial for Rocket Mortgage shown during the Super Bowl on Sunday, and fans appear to be entertained – and some slightly scarred – by the ad.

The commercial starts with Momoa behind the wheel of a car, pulling into his driveway.

“What does home mean to me? It’s my sanctuary. It’s the one place I can let my guard down,” Momoa says.

The “Aquaman” actor enters the house and does what most people do: He takes off his shoes and sheds any unnecessary layers of clothing.

“It’s where I can just kick back and be totally comfortable in my own skin,” he says.

In a comical twist, Momoa proceeds to remove (faux) layers of his arm muscles and stomach, then sheds a chunk of his long hair to reveal a balding head before playing what appears to be a lap guitar on the couch.

“Home is where I can be myself,” Momoa says. “And that feels pretty darn good.”

Momoa’s wife, Lisa Bonet, is depicted at the end of the ad as Momoa’s personal trainer, encouraging the actor as he struggles to lift a bar without any weights on it.

Shortly after the ad aired, people voiced their reactions on Twitter. Many appeared to find the commercial and the “at home” version of Momoa entertaining, albeit shocking.

#SuperBowlLIV

My therapist: Rocket Mortgage Jason Momoa can’t hurt you Rocket Mortgage Jason Momoa: pic.twitter.com/MfFRsGL09C — Snow Queen ❄️ (@Katniss04444) February 3, 2020

let me be the first to welcome jason momoa to the ugly kingdom lol we have many snacks and ill-fitting t-shirts — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) February 3, 2020

Give me the Aquaman sequel with skinny bald Jason Momoa — Dave Rappoccio (@DrawPlayDave) February 3, 2020

Jason Momoa tore his muscles and hair off and i'm terrified pic.twitter.com/6RfO4KmFm6 — q u i n n (@Darkstr_) February 3, 2020

I will never be able to unsee bald skinny Jason Momoa. — Frank Lowe (@GayAtHomeDad) February 3, 2020

Okay who had “Jason Momoa ripping his own skin off like Jennyanydots in CATS” on their Super Bowl commercial bingo card? — samcorb 2525 (@samcorb) February 3, 2020

Watch the full Rocket Mortgage commercial starring Momoa on YouTube.

