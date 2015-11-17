'Game of Thrones' star Jason Momoa is getting his own action show on Netflix

“Game of Thrones” alum Jason Momoa will star in a new series for Netflix titled “Frontier.”

Netflix will release the series worldwide in 2016, except for Canada.

Discovery Canada, which originally developed and greenlit the project, will broadcast the series in Canada, before it arrives on Netflix Canada in 2018, according to a network press release.

“Frontier” thrusts Momoa into the late-18th-century North American fur trade in which there was a violent struggle to control wealth and power.

Created by Rob Blackie and Peter Blackie, the six-episode, one-hour drama also stars Alun Armstrong (“Braveheart”), Landon Liboiron (“Hemlock Grove”), and Zoe Boyle (“Downton Abbey”). Take the Shot Productions will produce. Shooting is currently underway in Canada and the UK.

Momoa is also set to play the superhero Aquaman in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “The Justice League Part One,” and the “Aquaman” films.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.