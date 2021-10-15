Search

Every major Jason Momoa movie, ranked according to critics

Ayomikun Adekaiyero
Jason momoa dune
Jason Momoa in ‘Dune.’ Chiabella James/Warner Bros.
  • Jason Momoa was launched into stardom after his iconic role as Khal Drogo in “Game of Thrones.”
  • Since then Momoa’s biggest role has been as the superhero Aquaman in the DC universe.
  • Here are all his movies, ranked by Rotten Tomatoes critic scores.
Jason Momoa had a small role in “Johnson Family Vacation.”
Jason Momoa film debut
This was Jason Momoa’s first movie role. Fox Searchlight Pictures
Critic score: 6%

Synopsis: Nate Johnson (Cedric the Entertainer) takes his family on a cross-country trip to reconnect with them after separating from his wife. They get involved in strange situations along the way. Jason Momoa’s film debut was a small role in “Johnson Family Vacation” where he plays a Native American casino worker who flirts with Johnson’s daughter.

Jason Momoa’s latest movie was in the Netflix thriller “Sweet Girl.”
Sweet girl netflix
Jason Momoa on the hunt for the truth in ‘Sweet Girl.’ Netflix
Critic score: 19%

Synopsis: In “Sweet Girl,” Momoa plays family man Ray on the hunt for justice against a pharmaceutical company that pulled a life-saving drug that could have saved his wife from dying. Ray realizes he must also protect his daughter Rachel (Isabela Merced) when his search for the truth puts her in harm’s way. 

In “Once Upon a Time in Venice,” a criminal and a private detective team up to take down a group of criminals.
Once Upon A Time In Venice VoltagePictures
Bruce Willis fights a group of criminals after they take his dog. Voltage Pictures
Critic score: 21%

Synopsis: “Once Upon a Time in Venice” is an action-comedy starring Bruce Willis as Steve Ford, a private detective in Venice Beach, California. When local thugs steal his dog, he teams up with a gang leader Spyder (Momoa) to hunt them down and retrieve Spyder’s stolen cash and cocaine.

Jason Momoa is a logger trying to protect his family in the winter thriller “Braven.”
Braven
Jason Momoa in ‘Braven.’ Highland Film Group (HFG)
Critic score: 23%

Synopsis: A logger (Momoa) and his father (Stephen Lang) run into a gang of drug traffickers after arriving at their hunting cabin for a quiet weekend. This leads to an action-filled stand-off between the two groups.

Werewolf horror “Wolves” starred superhero actors Lucas Till and Jason Momoa.
Wolves
Jason Momoa plays a werewolf in ‘Wolves.’ TF1 International
Critic score: 24%

Synopsis: Cayden Richards (Lucas Till) tries to find out his family history after the death of his parents and stumbles upon a town of werewolves. Momoa stars as an alpha werewolf called Connor in this Canadian action horror movie.

“Conan the Barbarian” was Jason Momoa’s first lead role in a blockbuster movie.
Conan the Barbarian
Jason Momoa as ‘Conan the Barbarian.’ Lionsgate
Critic score: 25%

Synopsis: The 2011 reboot of “Conan the Barbarian” had Momoa as its lead character, a barbarian warrior on a path of revenge against an evil warlord who attacked his village and murdered his father when he was a boy. Conan must go on a quest to stop his mortal enemy, Khalar Zym (Stephen Lang) from unleashing an evil force upon the land.

Jason Momoa’s first appearance in a DC Movie was a cameo in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.”
Batman v superman
Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill as Batman and Superman. Warner Bros.
Critic score: 29%

Synopsis: “Batman v Superman” follows the successful “Man of Steel” movie where Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg) pits the two superheroes against each other. Momoa’s first appearance in a DC movie was a small cameo in “Batman v Superman” where he can be seen in footage stolen from Luthor.

Jason Momoa plays a thug trying to get the money he is owed in “Sugar Mountain.”
Sugar Mountain
Jason Momoa in ‘Sugar Mountain.’ Yellow Brick Films
Critic score: 36%

Synopsis: Miles (Drew Roy) persuades his girlfriend Lauren (Haley Webb) and brother Liam (Shane Coffey) to help fake a disappearance in the Alaskan wilderness in order to create a story so that can get enough money to pay back a debt. However, this plan falls apart when Miles disappears, the local chief of police suspects foul play and a local thug (Momoa) comes looking for his money.

Jason Momoa plays Aquaman in “Justice League.”
Justice league
Jason Momoa as Aquaman in ‘Justice League.’ Warner Bros.
Critic score: 40%

Synopsis: Momoa makes his second appearance in the DC Extended Universe in “Justice League” as the hot-headed Aquaman. After the events of “Batman v Superman,” Batman (Ben Affleck) decides to form a team with other meta-humans to save the world from an extra-terrestrial threat.

In “Bullet to the Head” a criminal and a detective team up to take down a group of criminals.
Bullet to the Head
Sylvester Stallone and Jason Momoa fight each other in ‘Bullet to the Head.’ IM Global / Warner Bros
Critic score: 45%

Synopsis: A New Orleans hitman and a Washington, D.C. detective work together to take down a ruthless real-estate developer named Robert Nkomo Morel (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje). Momoa plays the Washington D.C. detective whilst Sylvester Stallone plays the role of the hitman.

Jason Momoa plays the leader of a group of cannibals in “The Bad Batch.”
The Bad Batch Jason Momoa
Directed by Ana Lily Amirpour. Neon
Critic score: 46%

Synopsis: Arlen (Suki Waterhouse) is trying to survive in a Texan wasteland when she is captured by cannibals led by the mysterious Miami Man (Momoa). Arlen must adjust to her new life in the bad batch in order to survive.

Jason Momoa and his wife Lisa Bonet star in “Road to Paloma.”
Road to paloma
‘Road to Paloma’ was also directed by Momoa. Anchor Bay Films
Critic score: 57%

Synopsis: Momoa stars in this movie alongside his future wife, Lisa Bonet, who he had been dating for nine years at the time the movie was released. Momoa plays Wolf, a Native American on the run from the FBI after avenging his mother’s murder. He travels across the American West in order to spread his mother’s ashes.

In “Aquaman,” Jason Momoa is on a mission to save both the human and underwater world.
Aquaman
Jason Momoa as Aquaman. Warner Bros.
Critic score: 65%

Synopsis: Momoa leads his first DC superhero movie with “Aquaman,” which is a prequel to “Justice League.” The film tells the origin story of Arthur Curry, a half-human half-Atlantean who goes on a quest to retrieve the legendary Trident of Atlan in order to stop a war between his two people.

Jason Momoa gets an extended role in “Zack Snyder’s Justice League.”
Aquaman cyborg the flash zack snyder justice league
Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, and Ezra Miller as Aquaman, Cyborg, and The Flash respectively. HBO Max
Critic score: 71%

Synopsis: After the failure of the original “Justice League,” Warner Bros. allowed Zack Snyder to complete his vision for the team-up movie, adding new footage and extending the story. Momoa reprised his role as Aquaman.

Jason Momoa makes a cameo as a lego Aquaman in “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.”
Jason Momoa in Lego Movie 2
Jason Momoa next to his character in ‘The Lego Movie 2.’ Warner Bros., Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Critic score: 84%

Synopsis: “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” follows directly after the first movie where the citizens of Bricksburg face a threat of Lego Duplo invaders from outer space. The main heroes must travel to unexplored worlds in order to save the Lego universe in this heartwarming family movie. Momoa makes a cameo as the voice of the lego version of his “Aquaman” movie character.

Critics say Momoa is excellent in the upcoming “Dune” movie.
Jason momoa dune
Jason Momoa in ‘Dune.’ Chiabella James/Warner Bros.
Critic score: 89%

Synopsis: Denis Villeneuve adapts Frank Herbert’s “Dune” for the second time after the first in 1984 became a cult classic. Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) is the son of a noble family caught in a conflict over the most precious resource in existence. Paul will have to conquer his fear in order to survive and complete his destiny. Momoa stars as Duncan Idaho a brave warrior who helps to train Paul. “Dune” arrives on HBO Max and in theatres on October 22nd.

 

