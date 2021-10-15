Every major Jason Momoa movie, ranked according to critics

“Conan the Barbarian” was Jason Momoa’s first lead role in a blockbuster movie.

Synopsis: The 2011 reboot of “Conan the Barbarian” had Momoa as its lead character, a barbarian warrior on a path of revenge against an evil warlord who attacked his village and murdered his father when he was a boy. Conan must go on a quest to stop his mortal enemy, Khalar Zym (Stephen Lang) from unleashing an evil force upon the land.