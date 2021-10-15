Every major Jason Momoa movie, ranked according to critics

- Jason Momoa was launched into stardom after his iconic role as Khal Drogo in “Game of Thrones.”
- Since then Momoa’s biggest role has been as the superhero Aquaman in the DC universe.
- Here are all his movies, ranked by Rotten Tomatoes critic scores.
Synopsis: Nate Johnson (Cedric the Entertainer) takes his family on a cross-country trip to reconnect with them after separating from his wife. They get involved in strange situations along the way. Jason Momoa’s film debut was a small role in “Johnson Family Vacation” where he plays a Native American casino worker who flirts with Johnson’s daughter.
Synopsis: In “Sweet Girl,” Momoa plays family man Ray on the hunt for justice against a pharmaceutical company that pulled a life-saving drug that could have saved his wife from dying. Ray realizes he must also protect his daughter Rachel (Isabela Merced) when his search for the truth puts her in harm’s way.
Synopsis: “Once Upon a Time in Venice” is an action-comedy starring Bruce Willis as Steve Ford, a private detective in Venice Beach, California. When local thugs steal his dog, he teams up with a gang leader Spyder (Momoa) to hunt them down and retrieve Spyder’s stolen cash and cocaine.
Synopsis: A logger (Momoa) and his father (Stephen Lang) run into a gang of drug traffickers after arriving at their hunting cabin for a quiet weekend. This leads to an action-filled stand-off between the two groups.
Synopsis: Cayden Richards (Lucas Till) tries to find out his family history after the death of his parents and stumbles upon a town of werewolves. Momoa stars as an alpha werewolf called Connor in this Canadian action horror movie.
Synopsis: The 2011 reboot of “Conan the Barbarian” had Momoa as its lead character, a barbarian warrior on a path of revenge against an evil warlord who attacked his village and murdered his father when he was a boy. Conan must go on a quest to stop his mortal enemy, Khalar Zym (Stephen Lang) from unleashing an evil force upon the land.
Synopsis: “Batman v Superman” follows the successful “Man of Steel” movie where Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg) pits the two superheroes against each other. Momoa’s first appearance in a DC movie was a small cameo in “Batman v Superman” where he can be seen in footage stolen from Luthor.
Synopsis: Miles (Drew Roy) persuades his girlfriend Lauren (Haley Webb) and brother Liam (Shane Coffey) to help fake a disappearance in the Alaskan wilderness in order to create a story so that can get enough money to pay back a debt. However, this plan falls apart when Miles disappears, the local chief of police suspects foul play and a local thug (Momoa) comes looking for his money.
Synopsis: Momoa makes his second appearance in the DC Extended Universe in “Justice League” as the hot-headed Aquaman. After the events of “Batman v Superman,” Batman (Ben Affleck) decides to form a team with other meta-humans to save the world from an extra-terrestrial threat.
Synopsis: A New Orleans hitman and a Washington, D.C. detective work together to take down a ruthless real-estate developer named Robert Nkomo Morel (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje). Momoa plays the Washington D.C. detective whilst Sylvester Stallone plays the role of the hitman.
Synopsis: Arlen (Suki Waterhouse) is trying to survive in a Texan wasteland when she is captured by cannibals led by the mysterious Miami Man (Momoa). Arlen must adjust to her new life in the bad batch in order to survive.
Synopsis: Momoa stars in this movie alongside his future wife, Lisa Bonet, who he had been dating for nine years at the time the movie was released. Momoa plays Wolf, a Native American on the run from the FBI after avenging his mother’s murder. He travels across the American West in order to spread his mother’s ashes.
Synopsis: Momoa leads his first DC superhero movie with “Aquaman,” which is a prequel to “Justice League.” The film tells the origin story of Arthur Curry, a half-human half-Atlantean who goes on a quest to retrieve the legendary Trident of Atlan in order to stop a war between his two people.
Synopsis: After the failure of the original “Justice League,” Warner Bros. allowed Zack Snyder to complete his vision for the team-up movie, adding new footage and extending the story. Momoa reprised his role as Aquaman.
Synopsis: “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” follows directly after the first movie where the citizens of Bricksburg face a threat of Lego Duplo invaders from outer space. The main heroes must travel to unexplored worlds in order to save the Lego universe in this heartwarming family movie. Momoa makes a cameo as the voice of the lego version of his “Aquaman” movie character.
Synopsis: Denis Villeneuve adapts Frank Herbert’s “Dune” for the second time after the first in 1984 became a cult classic. Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) is the son of a noble family caught in a conflict over the most precious resource in existence. Paul will have to conquer his fear in order to survive and complete his destiny. Momoa stars as Duncan Idaho a brave warrior who helps to train Paul. “Dune” arrives on HBO Max and in theatres on October 22nd.