Jason Momoa says wife Lisa Bonet is ‘still family’ despite split annoucement

Jason Momoa and children Lola and Nakoa-Wolf at ‘The Batman’ NYC premiere. Cindy Ord / WireImage / Getty Images

Jason Momoa addressed his relationship with Lisa Bonet in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

In January, the married pair announced they were breaking up.

Momoa said that Bonet is “still family” as he supported her daughter’s new movie, “The Batman.”

Jason Momoa spoke about his relationship with Lisa Bonet for the first time since the pair announced their marriage split.

In January, the couple announced their breakup in a now-deleted Instagram post on Momoa’s page. The pair have been married for five years after being together 17 years. They have a 14-year-old daughter, Lola, and a 13-year-old son, Nokoa Wolf together.

During an interview at the New York City premiere of “The Batman,” which stars Bonet’s daughter from a previous relationship Zoe Kravitz, Momoa told Entertainment Tonight that he and his two children came to support Kravitz because her mother could not attend.

“We’re just so proud,” he said. “Lisa couldn’t be here so we’re representing, me and the babies. We’re very excited to just be here … It’s still family, you know?”

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Ahead of the premiere, Momoa also shared an Instagram post of himself and Channing Tatum, who is currently dating Kravitz, and said the pair were on the way to support “our Zozo”, an affectionate nickname for Kravitz.

In Momoa’s split announcement, the actor said the love between them will carry on despite their marriage ending.

“We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become,” he wrote.

However, according to a report from HollywoodLife, an unnamed source close to Momoa said the “Aquaman” star had moved back in with Bonet. The source told them that the couple was “very much back together” and that they “decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other.”

Momoa has previously talked about having a childhood crush on Bonet for a long time. Momoa told James Corden in 2017 that he liked her since seeing her on “The Cosby Show” at the age of 8.

He told Esquire in 2019: “I mean, I didn’t tell her that. I didn’t let her know I was a stalker until after we had the kids.”