10 times Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet coordinated their outfits on the red carpet

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are one of the best-dressed celebrity couples.

Momoa and Bonet recently attended the 2020 Golden Globes wearing coordinating outfits, but that wasn’t the first time they have matched on the red carpet.

Momoa and Bonet’s combined style has gotten even better over the years.

Fans can expect an amazing fashion moment whenever Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet step on the red carpet.

The duo has cemented their status as the most stylish couple in Hollywood by wearing coordinating outfits to everything from movie premieres to awards shows. From their stunning outfits at the 2020 Golden Globes to their pink ensembles at the Oscars, here’s a look at 10 times Momoa and Bonet coordinated on the red carpet.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet looked ready for business in coordinating black-and-white outfits.

Christian Jentz/Getty Images Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet at the 2011 HBO Emmy Awards after-party.

Momoa and Bonet wore matching black-and-white ensembles to the 2011 HBO Emmy Awards after-party. The “Aquaman” star wore a black suit with a white dress shirt underneath, while Bonet donned a white dress with sheer black fabric on top.

Momoa and Bonet both dressed down the classic suit look.

Mark Sullivan/Getty Images Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet at the 2012 HBO Golden Globes after-party.

At the HBO Golden Globes after-party in 2012, the couple put a casual spin on the classic suit by dressing their ensembles down with a T-shirt.

Bonet and Momoa proved they both look good in black at the 2015 InStyle Awards.

Steve Granitz/Getty Images Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet at the 2015 InStyle Awards.

Both Momoa and Bonet arrived at the InStyle Awards wearing head-to-toe black. His suit and T-shirt complemented her laser-cut maxi dress perfectly.

The couple matched in black again at the premiere of the 2018 film “Aquaman.”

Steve Granitz/Getty Images Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet at the 2018 premiere of ‘Aquaman.’

The couple matched in black ensembles at the 2018 premiere of “Aquaman,” but this time around they went for a more dramatic look. Momoa wore a long topcoat, while Bonet’s dress featured a red fringe detail that touched the floor.

Bonet and Momoa both arrived at the 2019 Oscars wearing muted shades of pink.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet at the 2019 Academy Awards.

The two didn’t just match in pink at the 2019 Oscars, they also wore the same designer. Momoa arrived on the red carpet in a pink velvet tuxedo that was custom-made by the late Karl Lagerfeld, and Bonet wore a tea-length dress from the designer’s last Fendi Couture collection.

The couple changed into a different set of pink outfits for a 2019 Oscars after-party.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar party.

For the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar party, Momoa ditched his shirt and wore an orange-pink Fendi tuxedo jacket with black pants. Bonet, on the other hand, opted for another tea-length dress from Fendi.

Bonet and Momoa both wore sheer ensembles to the 2019 Fendi couture fall/winter fashion show.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet at the 2019 Fendi couture fall/winter fashion show.

Momoa committed to the daring look in a blouse that was completely see-through, while Bonet kept it a bit more modest in a blush-pink dress with nude-coloured fabric underneath.

The purple statement suit that Momoa wore to the premiere of “Joker” matched the pattern throughout Bonet’s dress.

Rich Fury/Getty Images Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet at the 2019 premiere of ‘Joker.’

Bonet and Momoa may not have matched perfectly at the premiere of the 2019 film “Joker,” but they did coordinate. The actress wore a dress from The Vampire’s Wife that featured pink and purple flowers throughout, which paired well with Momoa’s Joker-inspired suit.

The couple opted for another power suit moment at the 2019 premiere of “See.”

Nick Agro/Getty Images Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet at the 2019 premiere of ‘See.’

Momoa and Bonet both wore suits to the film premiere but flipped the script when it came to their colour choices. The “Aquaman” star wore head-to-toe pink, while Bonet donned an all-black look.

The two were the best-dressed couple at the 2020 Golden Globes in coordinating green looks.

Steve Granitz / Contributor / Getty Images Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa attend the 2020 Golden Globes.

Bonet wore a couture Fendi gown with flowers on the front, while Momoa donned a dark-green Tom Ford jacket and black Valentino pants.

