9 photos of Jason Momoa with his children at ‘The Batman’ premiere, supporting the film’s star Zoë Kravitz

Jason Momoa attended the New York City premiere of “The Batman” on Tuesday with his children, Lola and Nakoa-Wolf Momoa.
Momoa shares Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13, with wife Lisa Bonet, who is also the mother of “The Batman” star Zoë Kravitz.
At the event, he wore a burgundy suit by Daniel Alexander and and Henry Poole Co., accompanied by a plaid vest. Lola wore a black-and-white checkered dress, while Nakoa-Wolf wore a black blazer and Bob Marley t-shirt.
Bonet shares Zoë Kravitz, who plays Selina Kyle — a.k.a. Catwoman — in “The Batman,” with her ex-husband Lenny Kravitz.
Momoa took photos with, and of, his children at the event, capturing an image of them with a camera on the street.
Momoa announced in a since-deleted January Instagram post that he and Bonet were getting a divorce, but told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere that she was “still family.”
Momoa told Entertainment Tonight that while Bonet couldn’t be there to support her daughter in the film, he and “the babies” were there to support Kravitz.
Before the premiere, Momoa posted a picture on Instagram with Kravitz’s boyfriend, Channing Tatum, saying that they were on their way to see “our ZOZO,” referring to Kravitz.
“#TheBatman was incredible,” Momoa wrote in an Instagram post after the event.
