9 photos of Jason Momoa with his children at ‘The Batman’ premiere, supporting the film’s star Zoë Kravitz

Palmer Haasch

Left: jason momoa and his son nakoa-wolf; right: jason momoa and his daughter lola
Jason Momoa attended the premiere for ‘The Batman,’ which stars Zoë Kravitz and Robert Pattinson, with his children Nakoa-Wolf and Lola. Gotham/James Devaney/GC Images
  • Jason Momoa attended the premiere of “The Batman” in New York City with his children.
  • He shares Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13, with Lisa Bonet, who is also the mother of Zoë Kravitz.
  • Momoa told ET that he and “the babies” were there to support Kravitz, who stars in the film.
Jason Momoa attended the New York City premiere of “The Batman” on Tuesday with his children, Lola and Nakoa-Wolf Momoa.
Jason momoa, lola momoa, and nakoa-wolf momoa in front of an orange poster at the batman premiere
Jason Momoa with his children Lola and Nakoa-Wolf at 'The Batman' premiere in New York City on March 1.
Momoa shares Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13, with wife Lisa Bonet, who is also the mother of “The Batman” star Zoë Kravitz.
Jason Momoa with his children Lola and Nakoa-Wolf at 'The Batman' premiere in New York City on March 1.
Jason Momoa with his children Lola and Nakoa-Wolf at 'The Batman' premiere in New York City on March 1.
At the event, he wore a burgundy suit by Daniel Alexander and and Henry Poole Co., accompanied by a plaid vest. Lola wore a black-and-white checkered dress, while Nakoa-Wolf wore a black blazer and Bob Marley t-shirt.
Jason momoa with his children lola momoa and nakoa-wolf momoa at the premiere for the batman
Jason Momoa with his children Lola and Nakoa-Wolf at 'The Batman' premiere in New York City on March 1.
Bonet shares Zoë Kravitz, who plays Selina Kyle — a.k.a. Catwoman — in “The Batman,” with her ex-husband Lenny Kravitz.
Jason momoa, lola momoa, and nakoa-wolf momoa at the batman premiere
Jason Momoa with his children Lola and Nakoa-Wolf at 'The Batman' premiere in New York City on March 1.
Momoa took photos with, and of, his children at the event, capturing an image of them with a camera on the street.
Jason momoa taking a photo of his children lola and nakoa-wolf at the batman premiere in new york city
Jason Momoa taking a photo of his children his children Lola and Nakoa-Wolf at 'The Batman' premiere in New York City on March 1.
Momoa announced in a since-deleted January Instagram post that he and Bonet were getting a divorce, but told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere that she was “still family.”
Jason momoa with his daughter lola at the march 1 premiere of the batman
Jason Momoa with his daughter Lola at the March 1 premiere of 'The Batman' in New York City.
Momoa told Entertainment Tonight that while Bonet couldn’t be there to support her daughter in the film, he and “the babies” were there to support Kravitz.
Jason moma's children laughing and pointing at each other while he looks on at the batman premiere
Jason Momoa with his children Lola and Nakoa-Wolf at 'The Batman' premiere in New York City on March 1.
Before the premiere, Momoa posted a picture on Instagram with Kravitz’s boyfriend, Channing Tatum, saying that they were on their way to see “our ZOZO,” referring to Kravitz.
Jason momoa taking a photo of his smiling child nakoa-wolf with a handheld camera on the street at the batman premiere
Jason Momoa with his child, Nakoa-Wolf, at 'The Batman' premiere in New York City on March 1.
“#TheBatman was incredible,” Momoa wrote in an Instagram post after the event.
Jason Momoa with his children Lola and Nakoa-Wolf at 'The Batman' premiere in New York City on March 1.
Jason Momoa with his children Lola and Nakoa-Wolf at 'The Batman' premiere in New York City on March 1.

Palmer Haasch