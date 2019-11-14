Kelly Clarkson had her kids interview Jason Momoa, and they asked him where Aquaman uses the bathroom

NBC Jason Momoa was interviewed by Kelly Clarkson’s kids.

Jason Momoa was interviewed by Kelly Clarkson’s 5-year-old daughter, River, and her 3-year-old son, Remy, on NBC’s “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Tuesday.

Remy was nervous and didn’t say much, but River asked Momoa, “Where does Aquaman go to the bathroom?”

The actor responded, “Everywhere!”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Kelly Clarkson’s two children interviewed the “Aquaman” star Jason Momoa and got starstruck while asking him important questions.

Clarkson brought out her 5-year-old daughter, River, and her 3-year-old son, Remy, to meet the “See” actor on NBC’s “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Tuesday.

River asked Momoa, “Where does Aquaman go to the bathroom?”

The actor threw his hands in the air and responded, “Everywhere!”

When her children first met Momoa, Clarkson said her son was a big fan of Aquaman and was nervous – hence why he had his hands over his mouth and didn’t ask any questions.

NBC Clarkson’s kids meeting Momoa.

River, who Clarkson called “the talker” of the two kids, also gave Momoa a colourful drawing of an octopus and asked another insightful question.

She wondered if Momoa, who portrayed the DC superhero in 2017’s “Justice League” and a 2018 standalone film, knew Ariel from “The Little Mermaid.”

Momoa said the Disney princess was “very sweet,” then turned to Remy and said: “I’m going to teach you about redheads someday. They’re very passionate people.”

Watch the video below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.