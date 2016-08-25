'Game of Thrones' fans believe a beloved character is returning next season, but they're probably wrong

Warning: Spoilers ahead for “Game of Thrones,” including speculation of future events.

The “Game of Thrones” cast and crew are gearing up for season seven production, which means rumours and speculation are on the rise. Jason Momoa, who played Khal Drogo in season one, recently visited Northern Ireland — where the majority of “Gameof Thrones” is filmed. Momoa posted a picture to Instagram that showed him standing with showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

Many fans have taken this picture (combined with others that have now been deleted) as a hint that Momoa’s back with the “Game of Thrones” crew and therefore we might see a revival of his character Khal Drogo in the coming season.

As kickass as it would be to see Drogo in action again, this is very, very unlikely.



Jason Momoa (far right) with D.B. Weiss and David Benioff (center) and production manager Brian Andrew Mendoza (far left).

If you follow Momoa on Instagram, then you’d realise his true reason for being in the same area where “Game of Thrones” is filmed: He really just loves Guinness.

Over the past couple of days, Momoa has posted no fewer than 15 photos of himself touring a Guinness factory and sampling new beers. He is clearly on a non-“Game of Thrones” related mission.



The idea of Momoa reappearing on “Game of Thrones” was already a stretch, and this closes the case for us. The actor was likely heading to the area for a Guinness tour anyways, and made plans to connect with Benioff and Weiss while he was in town.

The rest of the cast wasn’t even in the area yet, since filming hasn’t actually started.

Khal Drogo is definitely not going to be resurrected on the show, and the only other explanation would be him appearing in some kind of vision that Daenerys has. While that’s still possible, Momoa’s Instagram photo is not nearly enough proof to assume it will happen.

Plus, diehard fans will remember the Shae fake-out last year. Sibell Kekelli, the actress who played Tyrion’s love interest for three seasons, was photographed on the set where Meereen scenes were being filmed. She appeared to be in costume, standing next to Conlith Hill (Varys).

We spent all of season six waiting for her to make some kind of ghostly cameo, perhaps in a dream of Tyrion’s or a vision summoned by a fire priestess.

So pack up folks — nothing to see here. Momoa was not in Northern Ireland to film “Game of Thrones.”

