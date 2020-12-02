15 things you probably didn’t know about Jason Momoa

Momoa pretended he’d worked as a model to score his first acting gig.

It’s been widely reported that Momoa started out as a model and how, at the age of 20, he was named Hawaii’s Model of the Year. Yet Momoa has admitted that was a lie he made up to help score his first acting gig on “Baywatch: Hawaii.”

“Actually I made that s— up!” he told Square Mile in 2018.

While at a casting call with hundreds of other people, he said he was asked for a resume, which he didn’t have.

“They were like, ‘Dude, have you ever acted?'” he said. “I was like ‘No’, and they were like ‘Have you modeled?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, yeah, I’m a big model. I do Gucci and Louis Vuitton,’ and I’m looking at my friend, and I’m like, ‘You did Prada, right?’ And he’s like ‘Yeah, yeah, we did that in Japan.’ So we were just kind of making it up on the spot.”