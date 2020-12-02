15 things you probably didn’t know about Jason Momoa

- Jason Momoa turns 42 on August 1.
- He’s known for roles like Aquaman and Khal Drogo, but he got his start on “Baywatch: Hawaii.”
- He is also an avid rock climber, guitar enthusiast, and YouTuber.
Momoa moved back to Hawaii after graduating high school to attend the University of Hawaii. He remains very connected to his Polynesian roots.
Of Hawaii, he told CNN in 2019, “It’s my home. I’m Hawaiian. It’s my nationality.”
“Actually I made that s— up!” he told Square Mile in 2018.
While at a casting call with hundreds of other people, he said he was asked for a resume, which he didn’t have.
“They were like, ‘Dude, have you ever acted?'” he said. “I was like ‘No’, and they were like ‘Have you modeled?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, yeah, I’m a big model. I do Gucci and Louis Vuitton,’ and I’m looking at my friend, and I’m like, ‘You did Prada, right?’ And he’s like ‘Yeah, yeah, we did that in Japan.’ So we were just kind of making it up on the spot.”
But in a 2019 interview with Ellen DeGeneres, the actor made it pretty clear his early acting days are out of sight, out of mind.
“I drank that away, that wasn’t me,” he told DeGeneres. “Those memories are gone.”
Let’s face it, short hair, long hair, dreadlocks? He can rock anything.
“It was crazy,” he told Access. “A guy smashed a pint glass in my face. I got a little over 140 stitches in my face. It helped get those mean roles. It just doesn’t grow there anymore.”
Momoa added that he thinks the man smashed his face as part of a “gang initiation.”
During a screening of “Aquaman” in Hawaii in 2018, Momoa, who is of Polynesian descent, emotionally led a group performance of the haka and called it “one of the greatest moments of my life.”
But he’s not just a hobbyist — he’s respected by some of the sport’s biggest names. In 2019, he hung out with Jimmy Chin, director of the Oscar-winning film “Free Solo” and climber in his own right. He even presented Chin with his Oscar for best documentary feature.
Momoa also has his own line of climbing products with the company So iLL.
He’s such a fan of the sport that he’s also begun teaching his kids how to climb.
In a video announcing the launch of Mananalu, Momoa said, “About 75% of all aluminum that’s ever been used is still in circulation today, and it’s 100% recyclable. You drink the can, and in about 60 days it’ll be back.”
Momoa also used the beer to bulk up when filming “Game of Thrones.” To make his character Khal Drogo look even bigger, he stuck to a diet of Guinness and pizza, according to People.
When he’s in the water, it supposedly helps sharks recognize that he’s one of their own.
He’s been practicing with some of the best to sharpen his skills: In September 2020, he hung out with Primus bassist Les Claypool. He also hopped on stage with the Mike Hayes Band the same month for a jam.
“People can’t believe how tight Jason and I are, or how tight I still am with Zoë’s mom, how we all relate,” Kravitz said. “We just do it because that’s what you do. You let love rule, right?”
Kravitz was married to Bonet from 1987 to 1993 and had one daughter, Zoë, together. “I mean, obviously, after a breakup, it’s work — it takes some work and time, healing and reflection, et cetera,” Kravitz added. “But as far as Jason and I? Literally the moment we met, we were like, ‘Oh, yeah. I love this dude.'”