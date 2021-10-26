Jason Momoa felt like he was ‘the shittiest one in the whole room’ working on ‘Dune’ with Javier Bardem and Josh Brolin

Jason Momoa at the London premiere of ‘Dune.’ Karwai Tang/WireImage

Jason Momoa said he felt like the “shittiest one in the whole room” while acting alongside Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, and others for a scene in “Dune.”

“My favorite day on set was definitely when we were all together, when Javier walks in and we meet Stilgar,” Momoa told EW’s Christian Holub of filming the sci-fi epic. “It’ll go down in my top-five moments because I got to work with those heavy hitters.”

“I never stood and acted with that level of talent before,” the “Aquaman” star continued.

Momoa said that acting with Bardem and Brolin during the scene -in which Bardem’s character Stilgar (a leader of the indigenous Fremen people who live on Arrakis) comes for a meeting with House Atreides – was intimidating.

“I’m definitely the shittiest one in the whole room, and I was really afraid that they’re going to find out,” Momoa recalled of the experience.

Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho in ‘Dune.’ Chiabella James/Warner Bros.

The “Game of Thrones” actor said that all of his costars were “sweet,” but the minute the scene began, Bardem became “a whole different dude.”

“It was just amazing to watch him stare down everyone,” Momoa said. “Him and Brolin, they’ve done films together, so they’re great. They’re locking horns and I’m just standing there pinching myself and praying Denis is not going to go, ‘Uh, is it too late to recast?'”

Momoa plays House Atreides swordsmaster Duncan Idaho in “Dune,” which is directed by Denis Villeneuve and currently playing in theaters and on HBO Max. Brolin plays Gurney Halleck, the weapons master of the Atreides house.

“Dune” is based on the 1965 novel of the same name, and following young nobleman Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) as he travels with his family to the desert planet of Arrakis to start a new life.