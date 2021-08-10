Jason Momoa joins bathing debate: ‘I’m Aquaman. I’m in the f—ing water’

Jason Momoa. Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Jason Momoa confirmed that he showered regularly in an interview with “Access Hollywood.”

His “Sweet Girl” co-star Isabella Merced implied that he did not shower whilst filming the movie.

He joins the bathing debate started by Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher saying they don’t always bathe their kids.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Jason Momoa reassured the world that he showers regularly after multiple celebrities such as Jake Gyllenhaal and Mila Kunisquestioned whether it is necessary to bathe every day.

During a press interview with “Acess Hollywood” for his upcoming Netflix movie, “Sweet Girl,” Momoa’s co-star Isabel Merced claimed that Momoa didn’t shower.

When asked if she had stolen Momoa’s scrunchies to keep as a souvenir, Merced said: “No. He was saying s— like I don’t shower and I am not touching those scrunchies.”

This admission prompted a question about whether this was part of the growing trend of celebrities saying that they do not bathe regularly.

Jason Momoa and Isabella Merced in an upcoming movie, ‘Sweet Girl.’ Netflix

“I think you [Momoa] just said that so that I would stay away from you,” Merced responded.

The “Aquaman” star then added: “I’m not starting any trends, I shower, trust me, I shower. I’m Aquaman, I’m in the f—ing water, don’t worry about it. I’m Hawaiian, we got salt water, I’m good.”

Recently, several celebrities have been asked or admitted without being asked whether they bathe regularly.

Dwayne Johnson wrote in response to a tweet asking if he showered: “Nope, I’m the opposite of a ‘not washing themselves’ celeb.” He then went on to list the many times he showers in a day.

Jodie Turner-Smith chimed in before she was even asked. “before you lot even ask: in this house, we bathe,” she tweeted with a gif of a clown saying “Honey don’t play dat.”

This discussion about washstarted at the end of July after Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis said on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast that they didn’t wash their children every day.

Kutcher said: “Now, here’s the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there’s no point.”

This led to an admission by Kristen Bell on “The View” that she and her husband Dax Shepard wait “for the stink” before washing her children. Last week, Jake Gyllenhaal told Vanity Fair that he finds increasingly finds “bathing to be less necessary.”

He said that he still showers to avoid bad breath but “there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves.”

A pediatrician at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in California, Dr. Daniel S. Ganjian, told Insider that he agreed with the “not washing themselves” celebrities that children only need to bathe when they’re dirty.

“Typically, as adults, we take daily showers because of smell and body odor, but small kids don’t have that smell and body odor,” He said. “Our body makes natural oils to protect our hair and skin. It’s good to keep those natural oils going.”