Jason Momoa shares first-look photo of his new costume for ‘Aquaman 2’: ‘New suit. More action.’

Jason Momoa shared new photos on Instagram on Sunday, teasing his return as Aquaman.

The actor will be wearing a new, dark blue “stealth suit” in the upcoming “Aquaman” sequel.

“Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom” is set for release on December 16, 2022.

Jason Momoa teased his return as Aquaman/Arthur Curry by showing off his DC Comics character’s new costume for the upcoming sequel, titled “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.”

“Second round. New suit. More action. #aquaman Aloha j,” Momoa captioned two photos posted on Instagram on Sunday.

The first image showed the actor wearing the signature suit that’s inspired by Aquaman’s look in the comics. In the second photo, Momoa wore a never-bef0re-seen dark blue suit with silver accents.

Director James Wan, who helmed the 2018 standalone “Aquaman” film and will return for the sequel, posted the same photos and referred to the new outfit as the “stealth suit.”

“Atlantean tech based on cephalopod’s camouflaging ability,” Wan wrote. “David Leslie Johnson and I were inspired by the 80’s ‘blue suit.'”

Fans and friends of Momoa applauded the new style.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who stars as Black Adam in the DC Extended Universe, commented: “Hell yeah looking great uso!!!”

“Shazam” star Zachary Levi wrote, “Stealth mode!!!,” while Marvel star Dave Bautista called the photos “badass.”

Momoa’s “Aquaman” costar Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Black Manta), said: “I know a suit that might give you a run, player!!”

Details regarding “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” have largely been kept under wraps, but Momoa promised that the movie will be “amazing” and “way bigger.”

“There’s a lot more in store on so many more levels,” the “Game of Thrones” alum told Entertainment Tonight back in 2019. “There’s going to be a lot.”

Wan described the sequel as “a little bit more serious” and “a little bit more relevant to the world we’re living in today.”

Momoa also revealed that he’ll be much more hands-on creatively for the “Aquaman” sequel.

“I came in with a big pitch,” he previously told Esquire. “I came in with the whole thing mapped out, and they loved it.”

The actor elaborated on his involvement in the movie during a 2021 interview with Drew Barrymore, saying that he and his writing partner “dreamed up” the sequel after the first film.

“I love it so much that I participated in the writing of it,” he said. “And so we did the first treatment, and then James and our original writer David [Leslie] finished it off, and all of our hearts are in it.”

In a video posted in July, Momoa revealed that he was going blonde for the sequel.

“I am finally in England. It is sunny out, it’s amazing. I’m gonna start ‘Aquaman 2’ tomorrow,” Momoa said in the video. “This is the last day of the brown. I’m gonna be a blonde. They supposedly have more fun. I don’t know about that, we’ll test it out.”

More information about the movie will likely be unveiled at a global fan event called DC FanDome, which is taking place on Saturday, October 16.

“Aquaman 2” is currently set for release on December 16, 2022. Abdul-Mateen II, Amber Heard (Mera), Patrick Wilson (Orm), and Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus) will return alongside Momoa.