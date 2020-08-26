Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have been together for 15 years. Here's a timeline of their sweet relationship.

Nick Agro/Getty Images Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are one of Hollywood’s power couples.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are one of Hollywood’s most adored pairs. After being together for 15 years and starting a family, the celebrity couple is still going strong.

Here’s a look back at their sweet love story from their first meeting to today:

The 1980s: Momoa first developed a crush on his future wife after seeing her on TV when he was a kid.

Dan MacMedan/Getty Images Jason Momoa remembers watching Lisa Bonet on TV in the 1980s.

During a 2017 interview on “The Late Late Show,” Momoa told James Corden that he’s been a big fan of his wife for a very long time – since the 1980s in fact.

“… Ever since I was, like, 8 years old and I saw her on the TV, and I was like, ‘Mummy, I want that one’ I’m like, ‘I’m gonna stalk you for the rest of my life, and I’m gonna get you,'” he said.

He went on to joke, “I am a full-fledged stalker. I didn’t tell her that until we had two babies, otherwise I’d be creepy and weird … I’ve always wanted to meet her. She was a queen, always.”

2005: Bonet and Momoa met for the first time at a jazz club.

Christian Jentz/Getty Images Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa at the 2011 HBO Emmys after-party.

During the same appearance on the late-night talk show, Momoa spoke about his first time meeting Bonet through some mutual friends at a jazz club.

Momoa said they were in the right place at the right time, and he even told Corden that he’d dreaded his hair to try and impress her.

After she introduced herself, Momoa said, “I turned to my friend and was like [pretends to scream]. I had f—ing fireworks going off inside, man.”

After the jazz club, Momoa asked for a ride home to his hotel, and the two stopped inside Café 101 on the way, where they drank Guinness and ate grits together.

“I can’t say it was full-on from the moment we saw each other, but we have been together from the day that we met,” Bonet told Porter magazine in 2018. “In that moment, love came and it came big, and he did not run as I think a lot of men do. He basically picked me up and threw me over his shoulder, caveman style.”

July 2007: They had their first child together.

Mark Sullivan/Getty Images Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet at the 2012 HBO Golden Globes after-party.

About two years after they started dating, Bonet and Momoa welcomed their first child into the world, a daughter named Lola.

She was Momoa’s first child and Bonet’s second – she’d had her first daughter, Zoë Kravitz, with her ex-husband, Lenny Kravitz, in 1988.

November 2008: Bonet credited Momoa for helping her get back into acting.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Lisa Bonet is a successful actress.

In 2008, Bonet returned to acting with a role on the ABC crime drama “Life on Mars” – the American adaptation of the British series of the same name.

She told People that Momoa helped her get back out there.

“To have my face reinstated in minds and homes once a week was an intense decision. I’m a shy person. I don’t know if it’s in my DNA to share with the world,” she said. “Having a mate has given me that feeling of safety.”

She continued, “Jason is the love of my life. He’s everything I hoped would come.”

December 2008: The couple welcomed their second child together.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have two children together.

A little over a year after Lola was born, the couple had their son, Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha.

Per the Baltimore Sun, Bonet later said that he was born on the “stormiest, rainy night,” which inspired the name Nakoa, meaning warrior.

His middle names are connected to Momoa’s Hawaiian heritage.

July 2014: The couple starred in their first film together.

Anchor Bay Films Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet in ‘Road to Paloma.’

In 2014, Bonet and Momoa took their love to the big screen.

Momoa directed, wrote, and starred in the drama “Road to Paloma,” in which Bonet played his love interest.

The actor spoke with Collider about what it was like to work with Bonet.

“… It’s an honour. In this business, we have to travel so far away from our families. We have two children, so if we can work together, that’s awesome,” he said. “Before I met her, it was a dream to work with her. “

March 2015: Bonet’s eldest daughter opened about how close their blended family is.

Getty/Dave Benett Zoë Kravitz said that she thinks her families have a ‘healthy’ relationship.

Per E! News, in a 2015 interview with Ocean Drive, Zoë said, “My dad and my stepdad get along really well, and my dad loves and is close with my [step]brother and [step]sister.”

She went on, “It’s really beautiful. As long as everyone can be in the same room together, and have love for each other, it’s totally healthy.”

January 2017: Momoa said that he started loving and taking care of himself more when he became a dad.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Jason Momoa is a dad and a stepdad.

During a 2017 interview with Men’s Health, Momoa said that fatherhood made him a better person.

“I really can’t tell you what the hell I was doing before I had kids,” he said. “Just f—ing off. Wasting time. I think I was pretty reckless and definitely a bit out of control. Now I’m more focused. I probably love myself more and take care of myself more because I want to stick around.”

October 2017: After dating for 12 years, Bonet and Momoa had a secret wedding.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa at the 2019 Academy Awards.

After spending 12 years as partners and having two kids together, the couple tied the knot in a low-key ceremony in the fall of 2017.

Although they’d hoped to keep their wedding private, certain details were leaked online.

“I thought it would have stayed [on the down low], but some a–hole leaked it, and I will find you,” Momoa told Entertainment Tonight in 2017.

“You know what, I’ve been married to my wife for 12 years,” he continued, in reference to their big day. “It’s just a gathering of our families and celebrating our love.”

November 2017: Momoa said that they still felt like newlyweds despite being together for so long.

Barry King/Getty Images Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet at the premiere of ‘Justice League.’

A month after their wedding, the couple attended the premiere of “Justice League.”

When asked on the red carpet if they still felt like newlyweds after being together all these years, Momoa told E! News, “Oh yeah. Oh yeah. If I weren’t on camera right now, I would tell you. But oh yeah.”

March 2018: Bonet opened up about her love for Momoa.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.

Bonet doesn’t often talk about her personal life, but in her 2018 cover-story interview with Porter magazine, she opened up about her feelings for Momoa.

“… What’s cool about Jason is that he’s an alpha male who stands for love and family. And to circle back to my own wounds, having an absent father, then to be fully met by a man of that stature, is really incredible,” she said.

Bonet continued, “Jason embodies a rare form of masculinity in this day and age – he’s a leader; he’s generous. Just in terms of charisma, physique, the right use of power, responsibility, work ethic, you can go down the line.”

December 2018: The couple’s family made a rare public appearance at the LA premiere of “Aquaman.”

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet with their family at the premiere of ‘Aquaman.’

It’s not often that Bonet and Momoa take their kids on the red carpet, but they made the Los Angeles premiere of “Aquaman” a family affair.

The couple posed for a few photos with their two children, as well as Momoa’s mother, Coni.

October 2019: Momoa said that he knows anything is possible because he married Bonet.

Steve Granitz/Getty Images Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet at the premiere of ‘Aquaman.’

In a 2019 interview with Esquire, Momoa talked about getting his career off the ground and making the most out of all of the opportunities he’s been presented.

“If someone says something isn’t possible, I’m like, ‘Listen here, I married Lisa Bonet. Anything is f—ing possible.”

January 2020: The pair went viral after Momoa lent Bonet his jacket during the Golden Globes.

Lester Cohen/Getty Images Lisa Bonet, Sacha Baron Cohen, Isla Fisher, and Jason Momoa at the Golden Globes after-party.

At the 2020 Golden Globes, Momoa and Bonet shared a sweet moment.

When the camera panned past their table during the show, Momoa could be seen wearing just a black tank top, and Bonet was wearing his green Tom Ford suit jacket

When the couple was photographed at an after-party, Bonet still had the jacket draped over her shoulders.

The moment was later explained in a video shared by the Daily Mail in which Momoa told paparazzi, “It was cold in there, I had to take care of the wifey.”

February 2020: The couple did a Super Bowl commercial together.

Rich Fury/Getty Images Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet at the 2019 premiere of ‘Joker.’

In February, Momoa starred in a goofy Rocket Mortgage commercial that aired during the 2020 Super Bowl, where he walked into his house and stripped off his muscles and hair to show the “real him.”

Bonet made an appearance at the end of the commercial, where she spotted Momoa as he struggled to bench press.

August 2020: Bonet’s ex-husband wished Momoa a happy birthday on Twitter.

Steve Granitz / Contributor / Getty Images Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa at the 2020 Golden Globes.

On August 1, Bonet’s ex-husband, Lenny, showed the world just how close their blended family is in a birthday post for Momoa.

He tweeted a photo of them with the caption, “Happy birthday Jason. One family. One love.”

