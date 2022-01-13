Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have split after over 16 years together. Here’s a timeline of their relationship.

2005: Bonet and Momoa met for the first time at a jazz club.

During the same appearance on the late-night talk show , Momoa spoke about his first time meeting Bonet through some mutual friends at a jazz club.

Momoa said they were in the right place at the right time, and he even told Corden that he’d dreaded his hair to try and impress her.

After she introduced herself, Momoa said, “I turned to my friend and was like [pretends to scream]. I had fucking fireworks going off inside, man.”

After the jazz club, Momoa asked for a ride home to his hotel, and the two stopped inside Café 101 on the way, where they drank Guinness and ate grits together.

“I can’t say it was full-on from the moment we saw each other, but we have been together from the day that we met,” Bonet told Porter magazine in 2018. “In that moment, love came and it came big, and he did not run as I think a lot of men do. He basically picked me up and threw me over his shoulder, caveman style.”