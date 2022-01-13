Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have split after over 16 years together. Here’s a timeline of their relationship.

- Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet first got together in 2005, and they secretly got married in 2017.
- They have two children together, and Momoa is also a stepdad to Bonet’s daughter, Zoë Kravitz.
- The couple announced they are splitting, on good terms, after over four years of marriage.
“… Ever since I was, like, 8 years old and I saw her on the TV, and I was like, ‘Mommy, I want that one’ I’m like, ‘I’m gonna stalk you for the rest of my life, and I’m gonna get you,'” he said.
He went on to joke, “I am a full-fledged stalker. I didn’t tell her that until we had two babies, otherwise I’d be creepy and weird … I’ve always wanted to meet her. She was a queen, always.”
Momoa said they were in the right place at the right time, and he even told Corden that he’d dreaded his hair to try and impress her.
After she introduced herself, Momoa said, “I turned to my friend and was like [pretends to scream]. I had fucking fireworks going off inside, man.”
After the jazz club, Momoa asked for a ride home to his hotel, and the two stopped inside Café 101 on the way, where they drank Guinness and ate grits together.
“I can’t say it was full-on from the moment we saw each other, but we have been together from the day that we met,” Bonet told Porter magazine in 2018. “In that moment, love came and it came big, and he did not run as I think a lot of men do. He basically picked me up and threw me over his shoulder, caveman style.”
She was Momoa’s first child and Bonet’s second — she’d had her first daughter, Zoë Kravitz, in 1988 with her ex-husband, Lenny Kravitz.
She told People that Momoa helped her get back out there.
“To have my face reinstated in minds and homes once a week was an intense decision. I’m a shy person. I don’t know if it’s in my DNA to share with the world,” she said. “Having a mate has given me that feeling of safety.”
She continued, “Jason is the love of my life. He’s everything I hoped would come.”
Per the Baltimore Sun, Bonet later said that he was born on the “stormiest, rainy night,” which inspired the name Nakoa, meaning warrior.
His middle names are connected to Momoa’s Hawaiian heritage.
The series hadn’t taken off in popularity yet, and the actor (who played Khal Drogo) said there was a period of time when he struggled to land major roles.
“I couldn’t get work. It’s very challenging when you have babies and you’re completely in debt,” he told the publication.
For a few years, he only appeared on a handful of TV shows, in an action movie, and in a small number of indie projects.
Momoa directed, wrote, and starred in the drama “Road to Paloma,” in which Bonet played his love interest.
The actor spoke with Collider about what it was like to work with Bonet.
“… It’s an honor. In this business, we have to travel so far away from our families. We have two children, so if we can work together, that’s awesome,” he said. “Before I met her, it was a dream to work with her. “
She went on, “It’s really beautiful. As long as everyone can be in the same room together, and have love for each other, it’s totally healthy.”
“I really can’t tell you what the hell I was doing before I had kids,” he said. “… I think I was pretty reckless and definitely a bit out of control. Now I’m more focused. I probably love myself more and take care of myself more because I want to stick around.”
Although they’d hoped to keep their wedding private, certain details were leaked online.
“I thought it would have stayed [on the down low], but some asshole leaked it, and I will find you,” Momoa told Entertainment Tonight in 2017.
“You know what, I’ve been married to my wife for 12 years,” he continued, in reference to their big day. “It’s just a gathering of our families and celebrating our love.”
When asked on the red carpet if they still felt like newlyweds after being together all these years, Momoa told E! News, “Oh yeah. Oh yeah. If I weren’t on camera right now, I would tell you. But oh yeah.”
“… What’s cool about Jason is that he’s an alpha male who stands for love and family. And to circle back to my own wounds, having an absent father, then to be fully met by a man of that stature, is really incredible,” she said.
Bonet continued, “Jason embodies a rare form of masculinity in this day and age — he’s a leader; he’s generous. Just in terms of charisma, physique, the right use of power, responsibility, work ethic, you can go down the line.”
The couple posed for a few photos with their two children, as well as Momoa’s mother, Coni.
“If someone says something isn’t possible, I’m like, ‘Listen here, I married Lisa Bonet. Anything is fucking possible,'” he said.
When the camera panned past their table during the show, Momoa could be seen wearing just a black tank top, and Bonet was wearing his green Tom Ford suit jacket
When the couple was photographed at an after-party, Bonet still had the jacket draped over her shoulders.
The moment was later explained in a video shared by the Daily Mail in which Momoa told paparazzi, “It was cold in there, I had to take care of the wifey.”
Bonet made an appearance at the end of the commercial, where she spotted Momoa as he struggled to bench press.
He tweeted a photo of them with the caption, “Happy birthday Jason. One family. One love.”
Later, in October, Lenny elaborated on their relationship in an interview with Men’s Health.
“People can’t believe how tight Jason and I are, or how tight I still am with Zoë’s mom, how we all relate,” he said. “… I mean, obviously, after a breakup, it’s work — it takes some work and time, healing and reflection, et cetera.”
He continued, “But as far as Jason and I? Literally the moment we met, we were like, ‘Oh, yeah. I love this dude.'”
Momoa posted their joint statement on Instagram.
Part of it read, “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived … Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life and our Children …”
