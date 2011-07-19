EXCLUSIVE Q&A: RightNow's CMO Talks About How Social Media Has Completely Changed Customer Service

Photo: Screengrab from RightNowTechnologies on YouTube

Back in the old days, when you felt cheated by a company, you would angrily call up the customer service line and promptly get shot down. Sadly, there wasn’t much else you could do.Things are different now. Consumers have more tools than ever to fight back against horrific customer service, and companies know it. Those wronged can band together and call for a boycott on Facebook, rant away on Twitter and proclaim outrage to the media on blogs.



Companies have to address all of these new networks and platforms if they want to survive. In today’s world, it’s about the whole package — the entire customer experience.

We spoke with Jason Mittelstaedt, Chief Marketing Officer of RightNow Technologies, a customer experience provider with a client list that includes Motorola, Sony Online Entertainment and TiVo, about the evolution of customer service and what that means for companies and the consumers that buy from them.

Here’s the interview (edited for clarity):

Business Insider: Why is customer service important for a company?

Jason Mittelstaedt: The easiest and most obvious answer to that is if you don’t deliver great service, people will quit doing business with you. The most recent stat from our study with Harris was 82% of consumers have quit doing business with a company due to a bad experience. On the flip side of that, 85% of consumers will pay up to 25% more for a positive experience — for great service.

There’s two sides of the coin: if you don’t do it, they’ll leave. You just quite simply will go out of business. On the other side, if you do it well not only will you thrive, but you’ll expand your margin and achieve your business goals.

BI: Are there any businesses where customer service doesn’t matter?

Mittelstaedt: We’ve had prospective clients that have told us before that they don’t care about customer service, it doesn’t matter. And in those cases they typically have a corner on the market. They have a product that nobody else has. It might be protected by patents or something else, but basically they are the only option. In every single one of those cases we’ve encountered, it’s just a matter of time. They can have that opinion until their patent expires, until somebody builds the same thing next door, then all of a sudden the experience is all that matters.

BI: What constitutes a good brand experience for the customer? What will make the customer happy when they actually interact with the company?

Mittelstaedt: The first piece is that experiences are relative. If I go to the Four Seasons I have one expectation, and if I go to WalMart I have another set. You have to exceed the expectations of the individual that you’re engaging with. If I go to the Four Seasons and someone doesn’t greet me, then I’m upset because that’s my expectation. If I go to WalMart and someone doesn’t greet me, that’s neither here nor there. If somebody does, then well I think hey, this is an outstanding experience.

There are also some fundamentals that exist across all businesses. It needs to be easy, whether it’s a low-tier brand or a five-star brand. I’m never going to put up with frustrating and confusing. Second, it needs to be on the customer’s terms, where it’s accessible and convenient. A lot of that translates into multi-channel, where if I want to call on my mobile, chat online, go to the website or use my iPad, I need to be able to do any of those things regardless of the brand I’m interacting with.

BI: Is it important to have a single person or segment of your company focused on the customer service alone?

Mittelstaedt: We’re interchanging the words a little bit the words “experience” and “service.” Service is an essential ingredient of every business. If a customer calls, somebody needs to answer. Experience is a notch above, and a bit more all-encompassing in terms of the brand, multiple interactions, the holistic experience outside of a support interaction.

So on service, absolutely you need your customer service team that is explicitly focused on service delivery and all its aspects without question. The new emerging trend is if you need somebody focused on customer experience as well. And the trend is to actually have a Chief Experience Officer or Chief Customer Officer, which is an emerging role. I recently read a report from Forester that said 55% of the Chief Customer Officers have been in their role for 12 months, so its brand new. Another stat from Indeed.com is that there’s been a 300% increase from January 2009 to today in the number of customer experience positions that exist and are posted.

So all those show a big trend for customer experience hiring, but all of that bubbles up into the big debate on who owns it. If there is a specific officer for it, they typically own it. Coming from a CMO position, the CMO typically has a lot of ownership of the experience as well. It starts to break into experience design, which often the marketing side owns, and experience delivery, which the operational side owns.

BI: With all these new communications platforms (such as social media), what is the role of the CMO now, and how has customer experience and the CMO meshed together?

Mittelstaedt: The biggest shift for the CMO in the last five years is that it’s not just about the message. A decade ago, the message was much more important, because the message often times defined much of the brand. Today in a social world, the experience defines the brand — the message only plants the seed. But if the experience doesn’t support that seed that was planted, then the message fades away because it’s not authentic; it’s not true, it doesn’t matter.

So the biggest shift for the CMO is that the true builders of a brand are all of the customers — they’re the ones that receive those experiences and talk and tweet and chat and do everything else. The experience that’s actually delivered to them at the end of the day is what makes the difference for a business. So that’s why you see a big shift. It’s not as much about advertising; that’s a message communication activity. Engagement is about experience delivery.

BI: How has consumer behaviour changed since social media sprouted up?

Mittelstaedt: Consumer behaviour has changed the most in that the individual feels empowered. If you get a door slammed in your face as a customer, you no longer hang your head and walk away and say, “That’s not fair” and just do whatever they told you to do. You say, “That’s not acceptable” and you have a voice and you band together, whether that means with your friends, with your community, or with social media. The door gets slammed in your face and the consumer responds by saying “That’s not acceptable and quite frankly, you’re going to pay.”

BI: Do you think there are new rules of engagement for marketers now with social media channels?

Mittelstaedt: Yeah absolutely. And I would expand that to say that there are new rules of engagement for marketers, and for operations, and for customer support — it’s for the entirety of the business. And there are a lot of parallels between social media today and just email a decade ago. Having been in this business for over a decade, I had the conversation 10 years ago with brands that would say we’ll never reply to an email. If somebody wants to talk to us they can call us on the phone, what do you think we have call centres for? And obviously 2, 3, 4 years later they had a whole team of people who were focused on responding to emails — you can’t just ignore it.

The same is true with social media. Many might say today that I would never respond to a tweet. Well, why would you do that? Somebody’s reaching out to you. In the same fashion, why does it matter if they call you on the phone, or they send you an email, or they send you something on Twitter, or post something on your Facebook site?

So what has changed is that there are more channels and there are more ways to interact, which is great news for brands. Brands want to interact with their customers — that’s the whole point. And there are now many more ways to do that, and to do so in very targeted and high-impact ways. It’s not a fad that’s going away.

BI: Do you think that social media is more of an opportunity or a threat to brands? Or both?

Mittelstaedt: It’s probably both. It comes back to the experience that’s delivered. For a brand that delivers a great experience, social media is a way for them to multiply their marketing by 100x and just see huge growth and huge opportunity and get the word out about the incredible things they’re doing for their clients.

On the other side, for brands that deliver an insufficient experience, it’s a huge risk because those customers are no longer going to feel like they’re in isolation and that they’re the only ones that are feeling this way and that they need to just put up with it. They’re going to see that the brand as a whole delivers a poor experience and they should revolt and go somewhere else.

And so the answer lies in the experience you deliver. If you deliver a great experience, social is a godsend. If you deliver an inadequate experience, social could be your undoing.

BI: With social media, public relations crises can blow up faster than they ever have before. What are the things companies can do to work with that?

Mittelstaedt: Rule number one is being open, transparent, and authentic. There is no appetite and no opportunity to be secretive and anything other than authentic. If you take that simply to be transparent and authentic, it solves for itself. It wasn’t going to be hidden anyway — it’s just a question about how quickly the news gets out. It will get out and it’s an opportunity for a brand to show that they’re going to be open and transparent in the process.

Which by the way is a big shift for businesses and marketers. 20 years ago you could sit in a board room and debate keeping it yourself.

BI: Do you think it’s important to have the management structure decentralized enough so that people can take charge and not have to go to their boss five tiers above them and debate what to do during a PR crisis?

Mittelstaedt: It depends — it’s very situational. Some things are always going to have to go to the top of an organisation for consistency and alignment.

It’s a tough question. The two answers to me would be that you always need to have empowered individuals that understand the scope of the call that they can make and that they can act quickly to that. The other side is that management exists because sometimes escalations are required, and you need to make sure that that process happens very quickly and efficiently so that it doesn’t drag on for months at a time — or even days at a time.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.